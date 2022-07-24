All aTwitter: 24 July 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
NFL Comeback Player of the Year odds: Which player is favored to win in 2022-23? https://t.co/66RssWGkx1— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) July 23, 2022
I'm kind of surprised with training camp starting next week, Landon Collins has not been picked up by another team.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 23, 2022
The dude can still play, if used properly on the field. pic.twitter.com/qiAxatihmB
Whichever employee at EA Sports who assigned a 73 Madden rating to Carson Wentz *has* to be an Eagles fan.— Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) July 23, 2022
terry + jon the heat— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 23, 2022
in madden in the dmv
over 90
What's your #1 reason to be excited about this season? Here are few of ours:— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) July 23, 2022
▫️Improved QB play from Wentz
▫️Slimmed Down Gibson = More Explosive Gibson
▫️Healthy Curtis Samuel
▫️Jahan Dotson's Offseason
▫️Jamin Davis at SAM
▫️Joey Slye Consistency
What are yours?#HTTC
It cost no money to just be genuine and kind to people! Hope y’all spread some love today ❤️— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) July 23, 2022
Kind of a big deal in Washington DC, not me though I’m just a guy #Whitehouse pic.twitter.com/URFaTvDKk5— Christian Holmes (@sip_662) July 23, 2022
There seems to be confusion about this for some fans, so worth giving an explanation:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 22, 2022
Any player placed on the PUP list before training camp can come off the list at any time. There's no time limit on how long he must be on the list.
No reason for some of the overreactions.
Thoughts on Kyler Murray's $230.5 million contract extension with the #AZCardinalshttps://t.co/eOQrNX8v9f— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) July 22, 2022
Rams sign former AAF, XFL, USFL, and 2018 preseason legend, QB Luis Perez.— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) July 23, 2022
Check out the draft history for your favorite team, or for any GM from 1987-2022! Put this together rather quckly, so if anything looks off, please let me know!#RAS— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) July 23, 2022
https://t.co/hdQcO6AuJd
Nine Draft picks remained unsigned. Here's the full list: https://t.co/IopURLB8oh #NFL pic.twitter.com/7ugyii0FVv— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) July 23, 2022
I still can’t believe this play actually happened. @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/cC2atb7XMf— Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) July 22, 2022
Deion Sanders is not happy about the decision to move the Jackson State Vs. Bethune Cookman game to TIAA bank field.— Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 21, 2022
Sanders said "Why we playing in an NFL stadium?" pic.twitter.com/palBa5F6Tr
Tyreek Hill is out here balling in a LA pickup league @cheetah pic.twitter.com/J81YguXa6S— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) July 23, 2022
11 year old Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson sitting in the crowd watching his father about to wrestle, 1984. pic.twitter.com/YK1qaMQo4W— Lost in history (@lostinhist0ry) July 23, 2022
“It’s just summer.” pic.twitter.com/f03z18cMTX— Carl Nasman (@CarlNasman) July 19, 2022
Charles Barkley on the rumors he is joining the LIV Tyler golf tour. #CharlesBarkley #LIVGolf #lotr #LordOfTheRings #nbaontnt #LIV #BarkleyImpression pic.twitter.com/xl39ptB3U3— Danny Rouhier (@funnydanny) July 22, 2022
