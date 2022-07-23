All aTwitter: 23 July 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

.@Commanders @larry_lovestein is an undrafted, unheralded player going into his 9th season. Can play both LT/RT equally well and every team needs a solid swing tackle. A credit to LUC for being a total pro and carving out a great career #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/WlohQsa0e4 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) July 23, 2022

I was watching Bucs-Colts from last season when this graphic was put up near the end of the first half. pic.twitter.com/7eOOLjAOZ4 — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) July 22, 2022

Madden 23 QB ratings continued…



Matt Ryan 81

Kirk Cousins 80

Mac Jones 78

Baker Mayfield 77

Jimmy G 77

Winston 76

Trevor Lawrence 76

Bridgewater 75

Tua 75

Jalen Hurts 74

Justin Fields 74

Carson Wentz 73

Zach Wilson 73

Jared Goff 72

Trey Lance 72

Davis Mills 71

Daniel Jones 70 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 22, 2022

Sam Howell ? Kinda expected to see Wentz here. https://t.co/JW4ToDkd4N — Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) July 22, 2022

First is good Carson. He can absolutely stretch the field unlike anyone Washington has had at the QB position in the past few years. Elite arm strength even when off-platform.



You could finally see this offense open up. pic.twitter.com/uBWkhshtQf — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) July 22, 2022

There are times when he doesn't trust what he sees within the structure of the play.



Colts run a hitch/seam concept to both sides of the field. Great call against cover 3. Good job looking off the safety, has seam open, doesn't pull the trigger. pic.twitter.com/WSCw6gClOl — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) July 22, 2022

It's 3rd down with 7 minutes left in the 4th, Colts are down by 3. Nothing's open and he's forced to scramble. There is just zero reason to throw this ball, take the sack and let your field goal unit come out to tie the game. pic.twitter.com/L9j2Nq1YnV — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) July 22, 2022

When he stays within the structure and trusts what's around him, he can be a very good QB. His problem has been trying to make every play incredible.



I don't know if you're able to coach those "hero ball" instincts out of someone which is why I'm hesitant about him as THE guy — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) July 22, 2022

The #Commanders have some great value contracts with many rookies still on the team, but there may be no greater value than Kam Curl's contract.



If this graph can show only one thing, let it be the value of rookie contracts in relation to veteran contracts. pic.twitter.com/BYXBiARf9J — Colin Dunphy (@mofopod) July 22, 2022

This is really good. I kind of think that the focus of NFL teams should be in finding ways to minimize the weak chains across the board and give the flexibility to continue to add solid players each year rather than focusing on the superstar/scrub approach. — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) July 22, 2022

Not even Dan Snyder's private investigators can figure out who is the man behind Snyder's yacht tracker. An international man of mystery, yeah baby! https://t.co/IaO3FlKdwH — Dan Snyder Yacht Tracker (@DanSnydersYacht) July 22, 2022

Daniel Snyder, House Oversight Committee remain at odds over whether he'll testify voluntarily; tentative date of July 28 has not been finalized. https://t.co/F9mpEZowgP — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 22, 2022

The #Bengals have officially unveiled their white alternate helmet that will be used this season: pic.twitter.com/Xcz2vSOcOZ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 22, 2022

For the first time since 2012, the Cowboys will wear their throwbacks on Thanksgiving against the NY Giants. The white helmets are back. pic.twitter.com/7KUpEutZK4 — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) July 21, 2022

The #Giants will wear their throwback uniforms twice this season: In Week 4 vs. the #Bears and Week 13 vs. the #Commanders. https://t.co/kJ0xgUvXsI — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 20, 2022

Black is the new black. pic.twitter.com/He7dvwZ03N — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 22, 2022

The #Eagles have unveiled a new alternate black helmet for the 2022 season. pic.twitter.com/81wjS7KKmJ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 22, 2022

You just had to be there pic.twitter.com/lmJNsk01wc — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) July 22, 2022

With NFL players for all 32 teams reporting by next Tuesday, the NFLPA sent players reminders about the basics of training camp — from much they’re paid ($2,900 a week for veterans) to rules of the acclimation period, with no padded practices allowed until Day 7. pic.twitter.com/1Gjdk8vSWM — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 22, 2022

When Barry Sanders was in his prime, the laws of physics were only a minor obstacle …



pic.twitter.com/maaGSF6Eoq — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) July 22, 2022

Deion Sanders said Jackson State isn't ready to play a team like Alabama. pic.twitter.com/ySqQutKDIM — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) July 22, 2022

Vince McMahon apparently taking a page from the NFL with the 4PM Friday news dump that he's out. — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) July 22, 2022

At 77, time for me to retire.

Thank you, WWE Universe.

Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE #thankful — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 22, 2022

Sydney McLaughlin runs INSANE 50.68 WORLD RECORD in the 400m Hurdles‼️ pic.twitter.com/TRdnWnHdf4 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 23, 2022

Just obliterating the world pic.twitter.com/iaxwTxdQoI — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) July 23, 2022

Mascot was feeling it pic.twitter.com/VzFmav2u98 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) July 23, 2022

A bit of an uncomfortable moment in the mixed zone as 200m world champion @sherickajacko is asked whether she questions Florence Griffith-Joyner’s world record in the event. She doesn’t want to go there. pic.twitter.com/tYmvJ2ci3I — CITIUS MAG (@CitiusMag) July 22, 2022

No idea what happened with the outfielder, but this looks like a crazy Little League play. https://t.co/tCZ7IHQqET — Judy Battista (@judybattista) July 23, 2022

Juan Soto mocks Will Smith for crying after pitching around him, a breakdown pic.twitter.com/g4lDo7Nty5 — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) July 22, 2022

Priceless, watch till the end pic.twitter.com/laKjinO8uK — ThaiMythbuster (@thaimythbuster) July 22, 2022

Ice Mountains of Pluto as seen from New Horizon spacecraft. pic.twitter.com/eNxM5PK7my — Curiosity (@Sciencenature14) July 20, 2022

