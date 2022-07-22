Daily Slop: Brian Robinson looks to make an impact with Commanders; McFarland compares Chase Young to Myles Garrett, predicts 20-sack season

Alabama product Brian Robinson looks to make an impact with Commanders - The Washington Post

A Tuscaloosa, Ala., native, Brian Robinson Jr. waited for his opportunity in a talented Alabama running back room. Now, he looks to do the same with the Commanders.

Top safeties Washington will face in 2022

Commanders.com is continuing its look at the top players that the Washington Commanders will see at each position in the 2022 season. Next up are the safeties.

Jon Allen rated as top 5 defensive tackle in Madden 23

Allen received the fourth highest rating for a defensive tackle after putting together a career Pro Bowl season.

PFF's Mike Renner predicts breakout season for Sam Cosmi

Renner listed Cosmi as one of 15 players he thinks could take the biggest jump in 2022.

Commanders’ Jahan Dotson seizing his chance: ‘When the ball is in the air, it’s mine’ - The Athletic

The Commanders' first-round rookie wide receiver doesn't say much, but his silky route running and vise-grip hands are speaking volumes.

Commanders training camp preview: Will Jamin Davis make Year 2 leap? - Washington Times

Jamin Davis called his rookie year a 'humbling experience.' How could it not have been? Drafted 19th overall to be a three-down linebacker, the 23-year-old failed to meet expectations as he struggled over the course of the year.

Former Commanders safety Deshazor Everett pleads guilty in fatal crash - The Washington Post

Deshazor Everett had been cut by the Commanders in March.

Commanders Betting Odds: What's the best Washington-related longshot play? | RSN

NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey and Ethan Cadeaux pick one Commanders-related longshot betting play for the 2022 NFL season.

Booger McFarland compares Chase Young to Myles Garrett, predicts 20-sack season | RSN

The Commanders' defensive end is hoping to be ready to play Week 1 after a torn ACL ended his 2021 season.

Commanders Betting Odds: Oddsmakers disrespecting Terry McLaurin with prop lines | RSN

Terry McLaurin's season-long prop lines do not match his production from his past two seasons.

Commanders training camp preview: Can offensive line be as successful after losing Brandon Scherff? - Washington Times

There was a stat that Commanders coach Ron Rivera loved to tout this offseason, one that he almost always used as a selling point for his team. According to Pro Football Focus, the Burgundy and Gold had the NFL's sixth-best offensive line in 2021.

Commanders Camp: Former 1st Team Safety Among Names To Watch?

With Washington Commanders Training Camp opening next week, signs that the NFL season draws closer with every passing minute are in the air.