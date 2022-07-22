All aTwitter: 22 July 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

We need your help! Tell the HOF Voters WHY Joe Jacoby belongs in the Hall of Fame- include facts & data plus your fan memories! pic.twitter.com/6rE4votmZm — Lauren & Jenna Jacoby (@joejacoby4hof) July 21, 2022

I don't get —https://t.co/Hkp7NT03nj — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 21, 2022

I’m about four games into the Carson Wentz experience from last season and the amount of times I’ve wrote “just hit your damn check down” or “just take the damn sack” is concerning — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) July 21, 2022

He’s a real solid FS, his partnership with Curl once Curl swapped with Collins to play SS was coming along nicely. Fans hate him, but he’s not bad at all — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) July 21, 2022

Daron Payne getting some recognition with one of the highest strength ratings in @EAMaddenNFL https://t.co/lBcq6neca1 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 21, 2022

With @RealBramW as we discuss some predictions and expectations as the Commanders inch closer to camp. Carson Wentz-30 tds? Can this be a top 10 d? How will the OL be without Scherff/Flowers? And more. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/h5f3DmE2eb — John Keim (@john_keim) July 21, 2022

Robert Griffin III has some interesting comments regarding Kyle Shanahan from 2012. https://t.co/mq48zMhiUD — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) July 21, 2022

Commanders & Cowboys Have Shown Interest In LB Anthony Barr https://t.co/WLca9ST8vF pic.twitter.com/IT4yitWvqX — NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) July 20, 2022

You’ve gotta know my “why” to understand why I’ll never quit.. — Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) July 22, 2022

Back to this tweet cause wtf https://t.co/Y8USUOELB9 — Kam Curl (@KCurl_2) July 21, 2022

Top CB ratings in Madden NFL 23:



Jalen Ramsey: 98

Jaire Alexander: 94

Tre'Davious White: 93

Darius Slay: 92

Denzel Ward: 92

Marshon Lattimore: 91

Stephon Gilmore: 91

JC Jackson: 90

Marlon Humphrey: 90

AJ Terrell: 89

Kendall Fuller: 89

Xavien Howard: 89 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 21, 2022

Negotiations have been going on for months. @ErikBurkhardt of @RocNationSports and Cards’ GM Steve Keim worked on the deal into last night, before capping it off this morning. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 21, 2022

As always, wait for the full details, but it looks like a goal was to nudge the APY just above Deshaun Watson's at $46M.



Vested guarantees could also set a new record.https://t.co/o8XHFtKutY https://t.co/rXgLJOWg9R — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) July 21, 2022

It's a fair deal for Murray and the #cardinals. I think from the qb side you would like to see the apy come in a bit higher than just a shade over Watson. I think we can officially end the watson guarantee being meaningful for those who thought it was a new beginning — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) July 21, 2022

An extended conversation about Kyler Murray led to the reminder of this wonderful, precious, perfect video pic.twitter.com/wAPTz8Fg9H — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) July 22, 2022

Cleveland is signing former first-round Josh Rosen to a one-year deal, per sources. Despite spending time with five other NFL teams,



Rosen is only 25 years old and those who have been around him believe he is ready to prove he belongs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 21, 2022

And here are the 10 teams tightest to the cap ...



1) Ravens $732K

2) Patriots $1.27M

3) 49ers $4.38M

4) Giants $4.96M

5) Bills $5.23M

6) Rams $7.24M

7) Texans $7.29M

8) Jaguars $7.30M

9) Eagles $8.79M

10) Jets $8.91M — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) July 20, 2022

NFL owners are scheduled to meet Aug. 9 in Minnesota to vote on the proposed purchase of the Broncos by Walmart heir Rob Walton, source says, as @KaplanSportsBiz first reported. That's the lone business item at that owners' meeting. The sale is expected to be approved. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) July 20, 2022

“Jackson, who played four seasons for the Raiders, had no personal connection to the city but has driven through Uvalde many times on his way to visit a friend’s ranch. He said he was just moved to give after the loss of so many children.” 1/2 https://t.co/DJ5q7HXnnV — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) July 22, 2022

Juan Soto's agent confirmed that the Washington Nationals "refused" to charter him a flight to the Home Run Derby, after he rejected their $440M contract extension.



Soto flew commercial, arrived in LA at 1:30 a.m, then won the Derby.



(via @usatoday) pic.twitter.com/BWiPZOaep8 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 20, 2022

.@granthpaulsen dropping BOMBS on Juan Soto situation: "I believe and have been told that if the offer starts with a five, he would accept it." https://t.co/eWMVIGjT5v — Chris Lingebach (@ChrisLingebach) July 21, 2022

Some NFL plays make you wonder what was going on up in the booth pic.twitter.com/NcR5ZMsWG9 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 21, 2022

Tom Brady seeing Leonard Fournette pic.twitter.com/SBgAbfm1Pz — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) July 21, 2022

How the loading progress bar works pic.twitter.com/jXUyE1T1WE — Aleksandr Morozov (@morozov_dev) July 19, 2022

Wound Healing Timelapse (28 days) pic.twitter.com/QvW1Shu5Ag — Interesting As Fuck (@InterestingsAsF) July 19, 2022

