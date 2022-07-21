All aTwitter: 21 July 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Congrats to the Sweat family— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 20, 2022
@_sweat9 pic.twitter.com/hnAn0ZGKq6
This is where the WR was when he decided to throw it. The ball ended up in between the numbers and sideline on the 40 yard line of the other side of the field pic.twitter.com/GQ5QIItIcc— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) July 20, 2022
I got some pics in the cut I hadnt dropped… so now I’m droppin … tah-daa pic.twitter.com/WEgEh6fLrr— ⚡️URGE (@SurgeTheShooter) July 20, 2022
Watched 3 games of just the defense overall and this is probably the best execution I've seen to this point. I'd like to know how the team felt the DL executed these stunts/twist. I might be wrong here but I'd lean it was more bad than good re: execution.— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) July 20, 2022
I believe this play is called Truck Right. Coach Vass does a great job of breaking this 5-0/Penny package. I believe the team calls it Cinco. https://t.co/a8nM7E8xMK pic.twitter.com/k9AUqiZOWL— Colin Dunphy (@mofopod) July 20, 2022
Shift Payne to 3-tech with Allen, & have Phil at 0. pic.twitter.com/8WzU8FsV93— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) July 20, 2022
No I do not agree https://t.co/Av8qEOP3Ge pic.twitter.com/ii73CbTVcc— Camaron Cheeseman (@camcheese33) July 20, 2022
Biggest Legs in the @NFL— Madden NFL 23 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 20, 2022
More Kicker ratings ➡️ https://t.co/8imBk0ADEY pic.twitter.com/4M8Ih6e61a
Apparently FOX Sports hasn't seen the Commanders alternate uniform. https://t.co/TyEkIPyv2y— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) July 21, 2022
Quite often I am asked, “What is your why?”— Kaitlyn McComb (@commanderkait) July 19, 2022
A letter to @Commanders nation on my one year work anniversary.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/fHb9Y3Idjp
#9 Desean Jackson - Bird hunting #HTTC pic.twitter.com/7zmYjlCzPN— CommandRespectTV (@CRespectTV) July 18, 2022
This looks like Dan Snyder hiding around the facility in disguise. https://t.co/MiV1zKqRpU— Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) July 21, 2022
This account has been missing regularly as of late.— Not Bovice (@LeR3ap3r) July 20, 2022
Has to be a different social media team than the past few years.
That hit was in 2006 and Manning decreased practice reps the following years until finally having neck surgery in the 2010 offseason. His efficiency showed some decline, though he still won two MVPs in that period pic.twitter.com/47kV14Vk8b— Kevin Cole (@KevinColePFF) July 19, 2022
Tom Brady has a new tight end: The #Bucs are signing veteran Kyle Rudolph to a one-year deal, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 21, 2022
A two-time Pro Bowl pick, Rudolph spent 10 years in Minnesota before playing for the #Giants in 2021. Now, he figures as a big piece of the post-Gronk plan in Tampa.
49ers officially have given Jimmy Garoppolo’s agents Don Yee and Carter Chow permission to seek a trade, sources said. Garoppolo has been cleared to start practicing, per team source; 49ers still are expected to exercise caution with him this summer.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2022
I played that a couple of years.— Brian Mitchell (@BMitchliveNBCS) July 20, 2022
Don’t sell your shoes and jersey, we’ll help with the funeral.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 21, 2022
I’m sorry for your loss.
https://t.co/gMttmVGZCL
wait are you kidding me pic.twitter.com/LULzjAf5tJ— Adam Smith (@asmith83) July 19, 2022
All the TikToks you want to see will find a way through another medium. Stay strong.— Dallas (@Dallas_Marcella) July 19, 2022
July 19, 2022
Break dance during the break on a Hubei construction site— Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) July 19, 2022
pic.twitter.com/4z6tnemNFb
