All aTwitter: 20 July 2022

Deshazor Everett's lawyer: "Mr. Everett entered a plea of guilty to Reckless Driving and the matter is scheduled for sentencing on September 8." Everett was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter after being the driver in a Dec. 2021 crash in which his girlfriend died — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 19, 2022

Everett’s attorney and prosecutors asked that he be sentenced in March 2023, because that would smooth the appearance of witnesses who will testify during sentencing, and that doing it during the football season would be a challenge. — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) July 19, 2022

Judge Welsh: “Regardless of your profession, everyone in this court is treated equally, and that includes to be sentenced in a timely manner. Just like everyone else who has to take off from work, players can be subpoenaed.” — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) July 19, 2022

A week from today Commanders players report for training camp conditioning tests. Camp opens in 8 days. is coming quick now. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 19, 2022

Full list. Jacksonville is doing better than the Commanders. That’s bleak. https://t.co/PzKOJeva64 — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) July 19, 2022

Jimmy G has been throwing for several weeks. The focus will be not on making one deep throw but on making many in a row to hold up to the rigors of a game or in a practice. That's what full clearance would mean. The belief is the cuff will end up stronger than before. https://t.co/n1tySCgSEm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 19, 2022

I talked about this one a bit too when the trade happened and it looked like he gave it up. About the only logic I could see in giving it up was that the Browns would have cut him so he didnt earn it which would make it a non factor in talks. — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) July 20, 2022

Former first-round draft pick Charles Johnson dies at 50. https://t.co/uhEJA1eOp8 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 20, 2022

