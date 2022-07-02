All aTwitter: 2 July 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

I read this story before (see what I've pasted here from https://t.co/g8WVouLvs7), but the video puts a whole new spin on it. https://t.co/68fNvOrkFf pic.twitter.com/fasMZayXCf — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) July 2, 2022

Lots of BBQs happening this weekend....



So we asked the guys who would you want at your BBQ pic.twitter.com/3OJYUqikeU — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 1, 2022

Rick Snider’s Washington ranks the best Washington Redskins/Commanders coach ever. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/3UReoozhOg — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) July 2, 2022

Gibran Hamdan baby!



Still always feel bad about my training camp story with him. Joe Gibbs signed my mini helmet and he went to sign it after and I said no thanks lol. Only wanted Gibbs on the helmet but felt like crap after — WhatGibbsFF (@WhatGibbsFF) July 1, 2022

If twitter existed in the 60s, Sonny Jurgensen clips would have been flooded the feed every week pic.twitter.com/CB8kTK9EIH — Kevin Cole (@KevinColePFF) July 1, 2022

The only teams who have never suffered a Conference Championship loss in the Super Bowl Era



Giants 5-0

Bengals 3-0

Texans 0-0 pic.twitter.com/f0JGfSxv6a — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) July 1, 2022

Max Scherzer is a class act pic.twitter.com/P8VaJd8bG1 — Gershon Rabinowitz (@GershOnline) July 1, 2022

Thank you for being awesome pic.twitter.com/hQQoIW8HIs — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) July 1, 2022

