Thank God It’s Tuesday—Offseason On the Brink S3:E22

On tonight’s show—the official Washington Commanders podcast of Hogs Haven—we are looking forward to the end of the offseason. Also, an important question: is training camp still the offseason?

In anticipation of a physical August for our favorite team, we turn to none other than HITSVILLE, USA. In addition to the news of the day, tonight will feature a draft of the all-time greatest Motown hits.

We will be calling tonight’s Mary Jo White Fan Club meeting to order right around 8:45 PM—if you know, you know. It is telling that our rat of an owner is anchored in international waters to escape the reach of the the US Congress. Like...really telling.

We have had a few weeks off because of vacations, the 4th of July and yes...more covid. But we are getting back in the swing of things tonight.

Thanks to folks like you, we have one of the best comment boards anywhere, so please join in the conversation, and help us separate what is real from what isn’t:

Hit the board on the show link and help us get this one done on tonight’s episode of Thank God It’s Tuesday, the official Washington Commanders podcast of Hogs Haven.

We’re live (around 8:30 PM EST)...join us and subscribe for free!