All aTwitter: 19 July 2022

Top 10 WRs in Madden NFL 23:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 18, 2022
Davante Adams: 99
Cooper Kupp: 98
Tyreek Hill: 97
DeAndre Hopkins: 96
Stefon Diggs: 95
Justin Jefferson: 93
Mike Evans: 92
Terry McLaurin: 91
Keenan Allen: 91
Amari Cooper: 90
I’d for sure put Ja’Marr Chase ahead of Terry (he’s a top-5 NFL receiver already, no disrespect, he’s just an unbelievable talent).— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) July 18, 2022
And I’d have Deebo, DK, and CeeDee all very close to #17 in pretty much any order.
84 catch rating for Han??? https://t.co/mLel0pgZHk pic.twitter.com/2QOi9SO9gs— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 18, 2022
Per the NFL, 81% of teams are staying at their home facility for training camp this year. (20 years ago, was 31%).— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) July 18, 2022
With the NFL allowing reduced fan access at home sites, can't imagine that changing anytime soon.
Most team facilities can only accommodate a small number of fans, unlike remote sites which often have bleachers/parking/etc.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) July 18, 2022
The trend is for teams to offer one "open" practice at the stadium and do the rest by lottery for season ticket holders.
Highest playoff winning % pic.twitter.com/OMbLtBpRHd— PFF (@PFF) July 17, 2022
Top 15 TEs in Madden NFL 23:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 18, 2022
Travis Kelce: 98
George Kittle: 97
Mark Andrews: 93
Darren Waller: 91
TJ Hockenson: 89
Kyle Pitts: 87
Mike Gesicki: 86
Dallas Goedert: 85
Hunter Henry: 84
Zach Ertz: 84
Dawson Knox: 83
Tyler Higbee: 83
Dalton Schultz: 82
Noah Fant: 82
Evan Engram: 81
Those both sound like best-case scenarios. I'd love it to be true, but this team usually doesn't have that kind of luck.— Thomas Threlkeld (@ThomasThrelkeld) July 19, 2022
If Logan Thomas is ready for week 1 we should consider the possibility that he's Wolverine.
NFL training camps begin to re-open with no COVID protocols in place, and none likely to be implemented. https://t.co/IgO9P3u59C— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 18, 2022
Deshaun Watson Plans To Sue NFL If Suspended Full Season https://t.co/Szt61JLC8W pic.twitter.com/vaYnk2CXJB— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) July 18, 2022
Report: Leonard Fournette weighs almost 260 pounds, Bucs coaches aren't happy. https://t.co/zgaaL3Mw0W— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 18, 2022
NFL exec Brian Rolapp on Sunday Ticket, “we believe it can be a lot better and we are planning a new rollout of NFL Sunday Ticket for the 2023 season. While we are not ready to reveal that just yet, one thing we can say is it will be more innovative, accessible and digital.”— Daniel Kaplan (@KaplanSportsBiz) July 18, 2022
Boras speaking to reporters "The negotiations between Juan Soto and the Nationals should be private."— Gabriel Wood (@gchwood) July 18, 2022
Let's go through that a bit slower.
Boras speaking to reporters...
About Juan Soto's negotiations...
And says they should be private...
BORAS SPEAKING TO REPORTERS!
Wearing a Nationals uniform, Juan Soto has won a World Series, won a batting title (in an abbreviated season) and now won a Home Run Derby. He’s 23 years old.— Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) July 19, 2022
Bottom line for me. I want Juan Soto, who will go down as one of the greatest hitters of all time barring injury, on my team for his whole career. I want a curly W on his hat in the hof. Everyone says DC doesn’t have a baseball culture. Well Soto is how you build one. Long term.— District Dingers (@DistrictDingers) July 19, 2022
"Fine. $441 million." - Nats, probably.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 19, 2022
This is why women live long than us men pic.twitter.com/yEtkYitHdL— Ma Shu Du (@_Mashudu_M) July 17, 2022
Weekend game with friends— Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) July 17, 2022
pic.twitter.com/OUOvbjJnY6
