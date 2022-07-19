All aTwitter: 19 July 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Top 10 WRs in Madden NFL 23:



Davante Adams: 99

Cooper Kupp: 98

Tyreek Hill: 97

DeAndre Hopkins: 96

Stefon Diggs: 95

Justin Jefferson: 93

Mike Evans: 92

Terry McLaurin: 91

Keenan Allen: 91

Amari Cooper: 90 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 18, 2022

I’d for sure put Ja’Marr Chase ahead of Terry (he’s a top-5 NFL receiver already, no disrespect, he’s just an unbelievable talent).



And I’d have Deebo, DK, and CeeDee all very close to #17 in pretty much any order. — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) July 18, 2022

Per the NFL, 81% of teams are staying at their home facility for training camp this year. (20 years ago, was 31%).



With the NFL allowing reduced fan access at home sites, can't imagine that changing anytime soon. — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) July 18, 2022

Most team facilities can only accommodate a small number of fans, unlike remote sites which often have bleachers/parking/etc.



The trend is for teams to offer one "open" practice at the stadium and do the rest by lottery for season ticket holders. — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) July 18, 2022

Top 15 TEs in Madden NFL 23:



Travis Kelce: 98

George Kittle: 97

Mark Andrews: 93

Darren Waller: 91

TJ Hockenson: 89

Kyle Pitts: 87

Mike Gesicki: 86

Dallas Goedert: 85

Hunter Henry: 84

Zach Ertz: 84

Dawson Knox: 83

Tyler Higbee: 83

Dalton Schultz: 82

Noah Fant: 82

Evan Engram: 81 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 18, 2022

Those both sound like best-case scenarios. I'd love it to be true, but this team usually doesn't have that kind of luck.



If Logan Thomas is ready for week 1 we should consider the possibility that he's Wolverine. — Thomas Threlkeld (@ThomasThrelkeld) July 19, 2022

NFL training camps begin to re-open with no COVID protocols in place, and none likely to be implemented. https://t.co/IgO9P3u59C — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 18, 2022

Deshaun Watson Plans To Sue NFL If Suspended Full Season https://t.co/Szt61JLC8W pic.twitter.com/vaYnk2CXJB — NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) July 18, 2022

Report: Leonard Fournette weighs almost 260 pounds, Bucs coaches aren't happy. https://t.co/zgaaL3Mw0W — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 18, 2022

NFL exec Brian Rolapp on Sunday Ticket, “we believe it can be a lot better and we are planning a new rollout of NFL Sunday Ticket for the 2023 season. While we are not ready to reveal that just yet, one thing we can say is it will be more innovative, accessible and digital.” — Daniel Kaplan (@KaplanSportsBiz) July 18, 2022

Boras speaking to reporters "The negotiations between Juan Soto and the Nationals should be private."



Let's go through that a bit slower.



Boras speaking to reporters...



About Juan Soto's negotiations...



And says they should be private...



BORAS SPEAKING TO REPORTERS! — Gabriel Wood (@gchwood) July 18, 2022

Wearing a Nationals uniform, Juan Soto has won a World Series, won a batting title (in an abbreviated season) and now won a Home Run Derby. He’s 23 years old. — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) July 19, 2022

Bottom line for me. I want Juan Soto, who will go down as one of the greatest hitters of all time barring injury, on my team for his whole career. I want a curly W on his hat in the hof. Everyone says DC doesn’t have a baseball culture. Well Soto is how you build one. Long term. — District Dingers (@DistrictDingers) July 19, 2022

"Fine. $441 million." - Nats, probably. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 19, 2022

This is why women live long than us men pic.twitter.com/yEtkYitHdL — Ma Shu Du (@_Mashudu_M) July 17, 2022

Weekend game with friends



pic.twitter.com/OUOvbjJnY6 — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) July 17, 2022

