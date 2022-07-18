All aTwitter: 18 July 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Camp preview with @NickiJhabvala... cause for optimism; concern... Thoughts on @JFowlerESPN's excellent top 10 players at each position series, Commander-related. Players most curious to see in camp. And Nicki talks about her health. Good to have her back.https://t.co/jYCM49ZFsO — John Keim (@john_keim) July 17, 2022

An updated look at Washington’s 90-man roster. https://t.co/sYR0osk886 — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) July 18, 2022

PFF makes a valid argument here. Jonathan Allen’s contract is a bargain.https://t.co/UfEXjf8hHk — Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) July 17, 2022

Browns reportedly will pursue a backup to Jacoby Brissett, if they lose Deshaun Watson for a "lengthy" period of time. https://t.co/j3saaylUW4 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 17, 2022

With the first overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Baltimore Orioles have selected Jackson Holliday.



The son of former MLB player Matt Holiday has a big bat and is expected to stay at shortstop as a pro, according to @danconnolly2016.https://t.co/ROh7leHgKM pic.twitter.com/9grxmWHaWS — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) July 17, 2022

A tradition like no other. https://t.co/wBq7hqLPml — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) July 17, 2022

Death, taxes and the networks cutting to commercial when Washington is on the clock. — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) April 30, 2021

Yes! ESPN goes to commercial while Nats on the clock. — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) July 17, 2022

After watching golf, track and field and Nats, it's on to the MLB draft. . . . I miss football. One week till training camp. — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) July 17, 2022

Rick Snider’s Washington teaches the right way to say his hometown. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/YcPWmm8hCt — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) July 17, 2022

