All aTwitter: 17 July 2022

We had such a good time at the back to school event yesterday and were able to distribute 100 @nike backpacks filled with school supplies and of course a little swag. Thank you to everyone who contributed. We appreciate you. @kinggroup_nc #kinggroupnc #backtoschool pic.twitter.com/RlPlKxDQTh — Jennifer King (@JenniferKing5) July 15, 2022

Always love the emotional stories of athletes buying a home for their parents. Commanders' 2nd round pick, @PhidarianMathis, joins the club. https://t.co/i7zKpdqDqw pic.twitter.com/QK9lwfAna2 — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 17, 2022

Can you get comeback player of the year based on slander as opposed to injury? If so, Carson Wentz is my pick to get that award! pic.twitter.com/YMwZhOiaey — ArchDeluxe (@Arch__Deluxe) July 16, 2022

There was prob not a Washington fan out there who Championed for us to acquire Carson Wentz more than me.



So yes - as a fan and Washington Football contributor, I feel as though I personally have a lot of skin in this game and am not afraid to admit that... — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) July 16, 2022

Wentz ranked #1 in deep ball IQR in the entire NFL last year... and that was with limited deep ball threats in INDY — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) July 16, 2022

Which one do we like more for Carson Wentz? — PFF Commanders (@PFF_Washington) July 16, 2022

Jamin Davis has pass rush ability. I've seen him green-dog at Kentucky, and we saw some flashes of it last year in limited attempts.



He's no Micah Parsons, but he's no slouch either. — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) July 16, 2022

I swore off of buying active players' jerseys, ever since I bought a Brian Orakpo jersey. Since then, I've only bought two: Dave Butz and Sean Taylor. Well...I'm gonna break my rule and buy a Terry McLaurin jersey, a black one. — Disco (@discoque5) July 16, 2022

My gut tells me that Scot Turner is going to have a bright future in the NFL. The offense went from 28th in 2020 to 20th in 2021 with limited resources. I think he's a keeper, and I think Ron knows it judging by the extension he got. — Disco (@discoque5) July 16, 2022

#NFL #Giants are expected to kick the tires on #49ers Jimmy G. Garoppolo has proved to be a good mentor and could be valuable to QB Daniel Jones. Jimmy G could also take over the reins if needed. — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) July 16, 2022

Jared Goff went from SB QB to nearly winless because he switched to a talentless team



Matt Stafford went from nearly winless to SB Champion because he switched to an actually talented team.



But keep thinking wins are a way to measure how good a QB is. Nerds. — Cowboys Due Diligence (@StevieJPTX) July 16, 2022

Just because a player goes undrafted doesn't mean they weren't worth signing. Here's the highest-earning players in the NFL who started their careers as UDFAs.https://t.co/SKKx4sZkOv — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) July 17, 2022

A source just confirmed to me that the Nationals did in fact offer Juan Soto $440M over 15 years without deferments and he has turned their offer down.



The offer would have been the largest in MLB history (topping Mike Trout's $426.5M) — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 16, 2022

(2) AAV for deal he tuned down is 'only' is $29.3M. Player side won't like that. 14 players make $30M or more this season. Soto (Boras) would likely prefer him to be up closer to the $35M per year Trout/ Correa make at top of MLB.



Nats want to pay him a little less for longer. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 16, 2022

(4) If they really don't think they can sign him, or maybe more accurately that he is willing to sign, they should trade him. Not a question of if. Question of when.



I don't think now is the time. I don't think you can get ENOUGH back for him to make it work. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 16, 2022

(6) If I'm trading Soto I want your house, car, your 2nd car, your couch, etc. I just don't see teams doing that without a long-term deal in place. And why should we believe they could get one done?



So to get what you need to back is going to be really hard right now. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 16, 2022

(8) My preference is still to make him a Nat forever. But when you're being turned down at 15/440 2.5 years out, I don't like your chances. Takes 2 to Tango.



Trading him would be very painful. It will also turn a very thin system into 1 of the best in MLB literally overnight. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 16, 2022

This Soto stuff is just so depressing. That parade feels like a different lifetime — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 16, 2022

Nice try, NASA pic.twitter.com/SfGcRdcfkO — my uncle’s meme stash (@myunclesmemes) July 13, 2022

