All aTwitter: 16 July 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
"The Washington @Commanders are going to win the NFC East" - @RobertJTurbin pic.twitter.com/SIgCJ0GtHE— NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) July 15, 2022
Rivera wants the defense to adapt more to the three- and four-receiver sets it will see in 2022, so there will be more two-linebacker sets this seasonhttps://t.co/Da0AGKouUG— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 15, 2022
Thank you for having me https://t.co/vGoxuH78V3— DeJuan Neal (@Polo__Pooch) July 15, 2022
That's right. "Beat the bushes" for talent. You never know. He's been on a bunch of practice squads but he had 7 interceptions last season. Impressive. https://t.co/XA4ERVObyv— Disco (@discoque5) July 15, 2022
friendly reminder to get your film developed pic.twitter.com/d4KcRlW87x— emilee** (@emfails) July 15, 2022
Looks like I won't be able to see the @Commanders at Training Camp in Ashburn ending my streak of going every year for decades. I didn't win the fan lottery. It's frustrating that all fans want to do is support this team & they are making it extremely difficult to do that #HTTC pic.twitter.com/aD0YtHKd2V— Tailgate Ted (@TailgateTed) July 15, 2022
No access was via a lottery system this year. Ashburn does not have enough room for everyone. The Aug 6th practice at Fedex Field is free you just need to get tickets on ticketmaster for it pic.twitter.com/AHZt80PBek— Tailgate Ted (@TailgateTed) July 16, 2022
This! Lets get Chris a fan of the year award I’m sorry that many people won’t be able to attend but I am all my husband being able to come home Lol https://t.co/fppsn3nk2L— Jen Leno (@jennifermleno72) July 16, 2022
I'm told #Bengals S Jessie Bates has no intentions of reporting to training camp, nor playing on the franchise tag, per league source.— IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 15, 2022
The two sides are currently unable to come to terms on an extension on today's deadline for long-term deals for players designated with the tag.
For the #Bengals and star S Jessie Bates: The team's final offer guaranteed Bates only $4M more than what he would get if he eventually signs the franchise tag. Big difference is the tag locks Bates in for one year while the Bengals' offer locked him in for 5 additional years.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 15, 2022
Figured the Bates deal had no shot. Per @RapSheet they offered around a $17M guarantee. That would have been the SB since that is what they guarantee. To even be remotely serious they should have offered him the top SB at the position— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) July 15, 2022
Safeties are screwed by the FT value is so low. Im sure hell be tagged again— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) July 15, 2022
NFL holdout 2022 tracker: Who isn’t attending offseason practices? https://t.co/u1cDQinbsf— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) July 16, 2022
Holy smokes @ChrisCanty99 !!— Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) July 15, 2022
Via @GetUpESPN pic.twitter.com/vL3F2CfCvf
Breaking News: The Dallas Cowboys Sign LB J Tuck former Kansas City Flag leading tackler who averaged 15 grabs a game, the Cowboys added much needed depth to their LB room #CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/ht2JmeXjMX— J Tuck (@jtuck151) July 15, 2022
Offensive lineman Richie Incognito announced that he was hanging up his cleats today after a 17-year career in the NFL.https://t.co/gb0aXskYRw— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) July 16, 2022
From lawyer Tony Buzbee: 30 women who made or planned to make claims against the #Texans have settled. More below pic.twitter.com/dQHIxfdUgR— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 15, 2022
(ICYMI) Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Thorpe reinstated as sole winner for 1912 Olympic goldshttps://t.co/FpKjoh2wkL pic.twitter.com/ZPHPY6IlZT— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 16, 2022
Throwback to when Dan Snyder lived in the United States! pic.twitter.com/FvDnZtrMEj— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) July 15, 2022
10-years ago today Psy released 'Gangnam Style' … pic.twitter.com/ltxQt74k6y— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) July 15, 2022
https://t.co/xgOz7HiZjt pic.twitter.com/ak3OjyRivj— Spicy Sprite (@lovitaalize) July 14, 2022
The most terrified you’ll ever see a male Lion.. pic.twitter.com/BGZJSXK8Vr— Arlong (@ramseyboltin) July 14, 2022
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...