 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

All aTwitter: 15 July 2022

News, links to articles, updates and more from DC area writers and national sports journalists and others

By Bill-in-Bangkok and Scott Jennings
/ new
USFL Week Three - New Jersey Generals v Philadelphia Stars
DeJuan Neal #26 of New Jersey Generals looks on while leaving the field for halftime in the game against the Philadelphia Stars at Protective Stadium on May 01, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama.
Photo by Dylan Buell/USFL/Getty Images

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...