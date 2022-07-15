All aTwitter: 15 July 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

The Washington Commanders signed the following free agents:



CB DeJuan Neal

CB Channing Stribling



The Washington Commanders released the following players:



CB Nijuel Hill

CB Devin Taylor — Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) July 14, 2022

Blessed — DeJuan Neal (@Polo__Pooch) July 14, 2022

More on the Commanders’ signing of CB DeJuan Neal (6’0”, 190).



• Initially signed in Washington as a UDFA in ‘19. Spent time in the XFL/USFL before earning contract.



• Ran 4.54 // Vert was 37.5” at Pro Day.



• Will compete with Danny Johnson/Corn Elder/Nijuel Hill for depth. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) July 14, 2022

The Washington Commanders announce they have signed Philadelphia Stars All-USFL CB Channing Stribling.



Stribling recorded a league high 7 interceptions, 16 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and a sack in the 2022 USFL season. — USFL News (@Newsusfl) July 14, 2022

Told you, money making summer

USFL Highlight tape pic.twitter.com/fNDrC8SVDL — Channing Stribling (@C_Strib8) July 14, 2022

Every time he touches the ball, Antonio Gibson is a threat to go the distance@AntonioGibson14 | @Commanders



via @nfl pic.twitter.com/HxMB4Bk9yq — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) July 14, 2022

Carson Wentz is still capable of creating special highlights but "it feels like he just can't get out of his own way," says one Eagles insider. "It's tough to watch." https://t.co/FMfh7iQG7n — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 14, 2022

"That arm, it's insane." - @Commanders DE @jacsw3 on Carson Wentz



The newcomer in Washington is already impressing his teammates. (via @gmfb) pic.twitter.com/6WSoX91V1y — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) July 14, 2022

It's incredible that this franchise is still top 5 in wins all time. Imagine where we'd be with a better last 20 years. https://t.co/bJn9cnOECO — Disco (@discoque5) July 13, 2022

That so many people couldn’t tell Nick was battling while working is a testament to her toughness and work ethic. So glad we’ll have her back on the field for camp! https://t.co/xoXxmKWYvd — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) July 14, 2022

Never nobody speak of you I had to Google you lil bra I never heard of you until I seen you keep dissing like you was a HOFMER BUT YOU FARRRRRRRRRRR FROM IT ACROSS THE OCEAN LIKE OVERSEAS https://t.co/enswddjxtX — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 14, 2022

bra got a 6second college highlight you mad fr I wish I played against you I would’ve threw the ball to coach and ran straight at yo sorry ass BERNARD❗️ https://t.co/YugcDHS0bN — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 14, 2022

stop flagging boyyy that never say you was feared lol bra go watch nascar probably better @ that fr sorry ass boy‼️‼️‼️ https://t.co/AFjEwBjXpz — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 14, 2022

it’s wild I never heard of dude until I’m constantly seeing him cap like he know something wtf yo strong shark head ass don’t know nothing https://t.co/yWPqaxADsf — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 14, 2022

the last person I would go to for anything football related lil bra Talk to me about the best nascars out I’m all ears and eyes https://t.co/XxbgUoBQ2d — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 14, 2022

I pray we make it there Frfr Lil bra but I definitely don’t wanna hear nothing about your ribs being broke ray tore his tricep they never mentioned you bra you got it matter of fact I gotta focus and worry about the current opps not former https://t.co/fVKMkxhksH — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 14, 2022

Nooooooooooooooo bra I hate I even said anything to you lil bra if you was my son I would’ve pooty tanged yo ass for playing with me like this https://t.co/4IiD84ZrqC — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 14, 2022

Friday at 4pm EST is the deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign multi-year extensions.



Where do things stand with:



- Bengals & Jessie Bates

- Cowboys & Dalton Schultz

- Chiefs & Orlando Brown

- Dolphins & Mike Gesicki



We asked around the league:https://t.co/BDkBjjdoOK — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) July 14, 2022

ELEPHANT RESCUE: A veterinarian and national park staff saved an elephant mother in Thailand after they performed CPR on her Wednesday The elephant fainted from stress after her calf fell and got stuck in a hole. They were both rescued and safely walked back into the wild. pic.twitter.com/O1WZhzBDZW — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 14, 2022

This is how sea cucumbers eat pic.twitter.com/KC7IWqdFuH — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) July 14, 2022

This footage by Scuba Ventures in Kavieng, Papua New Guinea, shows one of the rarest animal sightings in the world: a Chirodectes maculatus, an incredibly rare genus of box jellyfish which had only been sighted once before [source: https://t.co/2ho9MoWNQ8] pic.twitter.com/luEKZk20X1 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) July 13, 2022

