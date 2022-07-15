All aTwitter: 15 July 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
The Washington Commanders signed the following free agents:— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) July 14, 2022
CB DeJuan Neal
CB Channing Stribling
The Washington Commanders released the following players:
CB Nijuel Hill
CB Devin Taylor
Blessed— DeJuan Neal (@Polo__Pooch) July 14, 2022
More on the Commanders’ signing of CB DeJuan Neal (6’0”, 190).— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) July 14, 2022
• Initially signed in Washington as a UDFA in ‘19. Spent time in the XFL/USFL before earning contract.
• Ran 4.54 // Vert was 37.5” at Pro Day.
• Will compete with Danny Johnson/Corn Elder/Nijuel Hill for depth.
Guardian, General, Commander. Big military guy. https://t.co/K6XIeC2nDk— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) July 14, 2022
The Washington Commanders announce they have signed Philadelphia Stars All-USFL CB Channing Stribling.— USFL News (@Newsusfl) July 14, 2022
Stribling recorded a league high 7 interceptions, 16 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and a sack in the 2022 USFL season.
Told you, money making summer— Channing Stribling (@C_Strib8) July 14, 2022
USFL Highlight tape pic.twitter.com/fNDrC8SVDL
July 15, 2022
Every time he touches the ball, Antonio Gibson is a threat to go the distance@AntonioGibson14 | @Commanders— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) July 14, 2022
via @nfl pic.twitter.com/HxMB4Bk9yq
Carson Wentz is still capable of creating special highlights but "it feels like he just can't get out of his own way," says one Eagles insider. "It's tough to watch." https://t.co/FMfh7iQG7n— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 14, 2022
"That arm, it's insane." - @Commanders DE @jacsw3 on Carson Wentz— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) July 14, 2022
The newcomer in Washington is already impressing his teammates. (via @gmfb) pic.twitter.com/6WSoX91V1y
It's incredible that this franchise is still top 5 in wins all time. Imagine where we'd be with a better last 20 years. https://t.co/bJn9cnOECO— Disco (@discoque5) July 13, 2022
That so many people couldn’t tell Nick was battling while working is a testament to her toughness and work ethic. So glad we’ll have her back on the field for camp! https://t.co/xoXxmKWYvd— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) July 14, 2022
Never nobody speak of you I had to Google you lil bra I never heard of you until I seen you keep dissing like you was a HOFMER BUT YOU FARRRRRRRRRRR FROM IT ACROSS THE OCEAN LIKE OVERSEAS https://t.co/enswddjxtX— Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 14, 2022
bra got a 6second college highlight you mad fr I wish I played against you I would’ve threw the ball to coach and ran straight at yo sorry ass BERNARD❗️ https://t.co/YugcDHS0bN— Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 14, 2022
stop flagging boyyy that never say you was feared lol bra go watch nascar probably better @ that fr sorry ass boy‼️‼️‼️ https://t.co/AFjEwBjXpz— Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 14, 2022
it’s wild I never heard of dude until I’m constantly seeing him cap like he know something wtf yo strong shark head ass don’t know nothing https://t.co/yWPqaxADsf— Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 14, 2022
the last person I would go to for anything football related lil bra Talk to me about the best nascars out I’m all ears and eyes https://t.co/XxbgUoBQ2d— Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 14, 2022
I pray we make it there Frfr Lil bra but I definitely don’t wanna hear nothing about your ribs being broke ray tore his tricep they never mentioned you bra you got it matter of fact I gotta focus and worry about the current opps not former https://t.co/fVKMkxhksH— Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 14, 2022
Nooooooooooooooo bra I hate I even said anything to you lil bra if you was my son I would’ve pooty tanged yo ass for playing with me like this https://t.co/4IiD84ZrqC— Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 14, 2022
Friday at 4pm EST is the deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign multi-year extensions.— Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) July 14, 2022
Where do things stand with:
- Bengals & Jessie Bates
- Cowboys & Dalton Schultz
- Chiefs & Orlando Brown
- Dolphins & Mike Gesicki
We asked around the league:https://t.co/BDkBjjdoOK
