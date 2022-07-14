All aTwitter: 14 July 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Enter the fan lottery for a chance to attend practice in person— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 13, 2022
Dan Snyder's attorney tells the House Oversight Committee that they are not accepting the subpoena; says there's no reason for one to be issued. Still offered to testify voluntarily. HOC had wanted to hear from him by noon today. And now they have.— John Keim (@john_keim) July 13, 2022
From a Dan Snyder spokesperson: “The Oversight Committee refuses to take ‘yes’ for an answer.”— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 13, 2022
All about the kidddddssss pic.twitter.com/27XXqYj4S9— Daron Payne (@94yne) July 13, 2022
2️⃣9️⃣ #HTTC | @KeFu11er pic.twitter.com/nRsBce8FdW— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 13, 2022
Both the NFL and NFLPA submitted their post-hearing briefs to disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson ahead of Tuesday night's deadline, source says. It remains unclear when she will make her initial disciplinary ruling in the Deshaun Watson case.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) July 13, 2022
Why break up the headline?— Andrew Lam (@AndrewJ411) July 13, 2022
2nd down run rate after an incompletion in the first half of games.
FTFY
Orioles started the season with the lowest payroll in the MLB. They've now won 10 consecutive games.— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) July 14, 2022
They are the first team since at least 1990 to win 10 straight games in a season despite entering Opening Day with the league's lowest payroll. (source @ESPNStatsInfo) pic.twitter.com/4DTeSAaqTy
