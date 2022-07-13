All aTwitter: 13 July 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Can’t wait to have this unit back out there— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 12, 2022
pic.twitter.com/NDyoBx4Kgj
One note: Snyder’s offer was to testify voluntarily. Not thru a subpoena.— John Keim (@john_keim) July 12, 2022
https://t.co/dgriPvZ8DI pic.twitter.com/sGevJuZ4MZ— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) July 13, 2022
As I predicted earlier -- getting Dan Snyder's testimony IS NOT a done deal. Stay tuned. @wusa9 https://t.co/Xfr9JtY7h2— Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) July 12, 2022
The Committee set a deadline of noon ET Wednesday for Snyder’s lawyer to confirm she will accept service of the subpoena for July 28.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 13, 2022
They've agreed on a date, but not on the terms. At what point will the House Oversight Committee quit screwing around with Daniel Snyder and demand compliance? https://t.co/EU6ZgkVzlJ— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 13, 2022
Joe Jacoby on video talking about his HOF chances, some Hog memories (Gibbs smelling beer on their breath in a training camp huddle), a recent Hog reunion in Mexico and much more...enjoy @JoeJacoby66HOG https://t.co/rNJem42MFA— John Keim (@john_keim) July 12, 2022
Lawrence Taylor: "For a bigger guy, he was able to move, so although I was more athletic, he could hold his own. Joe and Russ (Grimm) were the anchors of that line. To do it, for as long as he did, on such a high level, it's a surprise to me that he's not in Canton already."— John Keim (@john_keim) July 12, 2022
we have some deets on the fight song! #commanders #httc https://t.co/O99mdowqtI— elizabethany [eb] (@luvelizabethany) July 11, 2022
Rick Snider’s Washington remembers the best Washington Commanders/Redskins player you’ve forgotten. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/3S4wZilr25— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) July 12, 2022
There appears to be three QB competitions this summer:— Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 12, 2022
Steelers: Mitch Trubisky vs. Kenny Pickett
Panthers: Baker Mayfield vs. Sam Darnold
Seahawks: Geno Smith vs. Drew Lock
From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Chiefs and LT Orlando Brown are not close on a long-term deal with under three days left to do one. If no deal is reached before Friday, I wouldn’t expect Brown for the start of training camp and Week 1 isn’t a certainty, either. pic.twitter.com/XNT6CAwYKF— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 12, 2022
The #Patriots have traded WR N’Keal Harry to the #Bears, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Former first-round pick gets a shot at a fresh start.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 12, 2022
Rob Gronkowski: "I'm Done With Football," Even If Brady Calls https://t.co/rkQXsLNoWD pic.twitter.com/lMy1oXK45d— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) July 12, 2022
Le'Veon Bell Says He's Focusing On Boxing, Won't Play Football In 2022 https://t.co/JFg5zw4v8P pic.twitter.com/cbPvprDHYt— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) July 12, 2022
No more "at home with Baker Mayfield" Progressive commercials, he confirms. Says he wanted to do a moving away version, but didn't work out.— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) July 12, 2022
How to become the next great flag football player with @USAFootball pic.twitter.com/z5MKwkyr8W— NFL (@NFL) July 12, 2022
Man 101…OLine Skills…you’re welcome pic.twitter.com/1hBzQzxLSz— Mark Schlereth (@markschlereth) July 12, 2022
WE ARE PREGNANT‼️ pic.twitter.com/vmS5hS0ZSV— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 12, 2022
Need an NFL team to bust out this trick play next season— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 12, 2022
: @FilmHistoric pic.twitter.com/7BSMY3O7WZ
Okay, this is getting out of hand. pic.twitter.com/bQHnt7oTYa— Self-Appointed Justice Martin (@FishWithRabies) July 11, 2022
OMG OMG like a nightmare!— Figen (@TheFigen) July 11, 2022
pic.twitter.com/Fpy0AdZLNq
Oh. My. Goodness… pic.twitter.com/3h13C97bBx— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) July 12, 2022
