All aTwitter: 12 July 2022

We want to help us select the next 10 players to join our 90 Greatest list— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 11, 2022
Your feedback over the past 48 hours has been heard, and we appreciate your passion. We've updated the ballot below ⤵️
Still at least one more thing left to fix.— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) July 11, 2022
2012-2015* pic.twitter.com/GPhmFkyMNP
They updated it to 1955-1993.— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) July 11, 2022
His stints were, per their own site:
Player: 1955-57
Coach: 1959-61, 1971-77, 1981-93https://t.co/Oh3hv3bLbPhttps://t.co/Q6HfYDqF5p
Rypien didn't play in 1986 but didn't play in 1987 either, so that's a strange omission. https://t.co/ZLMtjHmD3U— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) July 11, 2022
Sanders is 6th, not 5th all time (even in 2012)— Chris (@cbent2199) July 11, 2022
Ryp was drafted in '86, not '87 pic.twitter.com/G9qRW6PDls
@Commanders https://t.co/o15MXYlFCL— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) July 11, 2022
Rick Snider’s Washington says the Washington Commanders’ 90th anniversary team voting needs a reboot. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/etszHq90wl— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) July 11, 2022
According to a Commanders spokesman, the list of candidates was compiled after engaging with several members of franchise’s 80th anniversary team, other select alumni and team leadership. The feedback over the weekend on social media led to the amendments— Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) July 11, 2022
Brian shared an interesting nugget to this already strange story: Trent Williams was on a preliminary "90 Greatest" voting list shared with a number of people and he knew people voted for Williams, including himself, but Williams still didn't make it to the initial public voting.— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) July 11, 2022
"We didn't know how much fans would want to celebrate Sean Taylor. Sorry."— Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) July 11, 2022
"We didn't know what years fans recognize as Super Bowl years. Sorry."
"We didn't know how to spell players names from past 90 years. Sorry."
"We didn't know TW was one of our greatest players. Sorry" https://t.co/BiASxQyKDF
The Washington Commanders are worth 4.2 Billion dollars.— Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) July 11, 2022
This billion $ company thrives on "sorry" instead of doing it right the first time.
"Sorry" works because you let it. "Sorry" works because you'll let it go. Sorry works because "cuz they're my favorite team" always wins.
I don’t think Orakpo should be in the 10 picked, but should be on the list to let fans decide. This organization is a disaster. They don’t understand the past and worse they don’t pay any attention to details and make sure what they’re doing goes off well. It’s not hard to do.— Carlton (@funnymanva) July 12, 2022
I totally agree he should be on the list to be picked, but I watched all those games and he was the king of sacks when it didn’t matter. When it was 1st and 10 on PA he’d get there when it was 3rd and 15 he wouldn’t get anywhere near the QB. Don’t get me started on the current 2.— Carlton (@funnymanva) July 12, 2022
Commanders need a reboot on their 90th poll and scrub all votes before adding Williams and RG3. Had those names been on the first list, maybe voters would have chosen them versus two others. Makes it an apples and oranges deal. Hit delete and start over.— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) July 11, 2022
July 11, 2022
Headcount from Wentz's Weekend Workout: Terry, Jahan, AG, Dax Milne, Cam Sims, Cole Turner and Taylor Heinicke https://t.co/xzAO7gCvH4— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 11, 2022
July 11, 2022
Found peace in the work, now it’s up from here pic.twitter.com/Gp1TYONyi9— Milo (@_miloeifler) July 11, 2022
Our July/August issue of @AshburnMagazine features a profile of @Commanders hometown hero @jonallen93_ written by @Snide_Remarks. Copies available for free pickup at these locations: https://t.co/JvgtX54FDq pic.twitter.com/TKhOylGdMT— Bruce Potter (@BrucePotter1) July 11, 2022
Never forget how yall wiped mine just off a story with no evidence! The real ain’t gone forget what I did for that school… https://t.co/GHuyqQbZ9f pic.twitter.com/X4idAve16A— DG (@DhaSickest) July 11, 2022
They don’t remember all this bro… sad https://t.co/3pczwPMWHn— DG (@DhaSickest) July 11, 2022
Got to talk to Charles Barkley about the Commanders, and while he likes the win total this year, he’s got major questions for the offense. Full intvw here https://t.co/5zlGqh2BYt pic.twitter.com/wDslcNxRxM— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 11, 2022
UPDATE for everyone who I’ve talked to who wants to buy one! I found some good boxes that it will fit in this weekend so I’m sending out the test ship tomorrow! Should be there in a couple days hopefully with good results and I can start working on everyone’s orders! #HTTR #HTTC https://t.co/jEXF6JqWJb— True Commandalorian (@Commandalorian1) July 11, 2022
NEWSLETTER+: Robert Griffin III will be Randy Moss' replacement on Monday Night Countdown, The Post has learned.https://t.co/4zTJgQznEl— Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) July 11, 2022
The Steelers’ home has a new name pic.twitter.com/qDTdK0LFSO— PFF (@PFF) July 11, 2022
The Broncos' incoming owners, led by Walmart heir Rob Walton, announce the addition of Condoleezza Rice to their ownership group. https://t.co/9AftuHY1SO— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) July 11, 2022
Oh my goodness. Obviously need more details here, but death by heat stroke is such a terrible tragedy… https://t.co/Ls2ZMxku23— Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) July 12, 2022
Just lost 6 followers from BYU— Megan (@MeganMakinMoney) July 12, 2022
Zach Wilson rn pic.twitter.com/92blFl4gwc— Shane (@ShaneGJohnson) July 10, 2022
ABSOLUTELY LOSING MY MIND OVER THIS pic.twitter.com/LfSHQH0DVc— the tonight show made the video—i merely found it (@phan2187) July 11, 2022
So damn cool… https://t.co/HthqB4ipun— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) July 12, 2022
Here is a TikTok from hank green explaining some cool facts about the photo from the James Webb Telescope.— _Imposter_ ️ (@Imposter_Edits) July 12, 2022
Some of the galaxies were seeing are the first ever formed in the universe, meaning we are looking back more than 13 billion years in time. pic.twitter.com/mVme03wxD3
