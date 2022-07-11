Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

Carson Wentz and numerous Commanders skill players meet up for workout | RSN
Here are photos from a weekend workout featuring Carson Wentz and a group of the Commanders' skill players.
One specific thing Washington's Terry McLaurin credits for his career ascension | RSN
Terry McLaurin believes his career started trending in the right direction when he changed this one specific thing.
2022 Fantasy Football: Will the Commanders' defense bounce back from poor 2021? | RSN
Washington's defense had high expectations in 2021 but ultimately fell well short of them.
Commanders Pressing Questions: Will Chase Young or Montez Sweat reach 10 sacks? | RSN
NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey and Ethan Cadeaux ponder whether Chase Young or Montez Sweat will finish with 10-plus sacks in 2022.
Charles Barkley believes Carson Wentz must ask himself, 'What am I doing wrong?' | RSN
For Carson Wentz to succeed in Washington, Charles Barkley thinks the quarterback must do some serious self-reflection.
Demolition of RFK Stadium to be completed by 2023 after recent fires | RSN
RFK Stadium will be demolished by the end of 2023, according to Events DC.
Not easy picking Commanders legends
Washington Commanders get it all wrong in selecting players for a vote in its upcoming 90 greatest players list, albeit non an easy list to craft when the past decade brings more of a wince than wonderment.
NFC East Storylines Heading Into Training Camp
Command Legacy - HELP US SELECT THE NEXT 10
Select 10 individuals you would like to see added to the list as one of our “90 Greatest.”
Commanders: How Many Rookies Make Washington's Roster?
The Commanders opening day roster will contain several new faces when they kickoff in September. The real question is, how many will be rookies?
