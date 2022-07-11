“Command Legacy” voting for “Washington’s 90 Greatest” has been updated to include Trent Williams & RG3

When the voting was announced this weekend for the 10 additions to the “Washington’s Greatest” list for the team’s 90th anniversary, many fans commented on one glaring omission — the Redskins’ 2010 first round pick and 7-time Washington Pro Bowl left tackle, Trent Williams, who was probably the best player on the Redskins roster during his decade-long tenure.

It would appear that someone at the team office in Ashburn heard the criticism, because Trent Williams and his teammate of several seasons, former 2012 first-round pick, quarterback Robert Griffin III, have been added to the nominees for the voting.

If you are interested in casting a vote, you can CLICK HERE.

We want to help us select the next 10 players to join our 90 Greatest list



Your feedback over the past 48 hours has been heard, and we appreciate your passion. We've updated the ballot below ⤵️ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 11, 2022

The omission of Williams was just one of many oversights that the team made with the rollout of the 90th anniversary celebrations this week.