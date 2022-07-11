All aTwitter: 11 July 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Get ✌️tickets to home game for $90 when using code: 90— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 10, 2022
» https://t.co/y6hoxSI7XQ pic.twitter.com/UMQAXv6yzM
Better image pic.twitter.com/u8WANSUczy— ArchDeluxe (@Arch__Deluxe) July 10, 2022
Didn’t think Dax Milne would get more attention than any other Washington WR this summer. But here we are.— Commanders Realm (@CommandersRealm) July 10, 2022
Oh my God the Jets equipment manager just decimated Zach Wilson's Ex GF's new BF pic.twitter.com/f9l56Fc1hd— Mikerophone (@MikerophoneNFL) July 10, 2022
So this is the backfire of the century:— Forrest (@utahforrest) July 10, 2022
Dax Milne posts on Instagram with Zach Wilson’s long time former girlfriend, Abbey.
Abbey receives tons of negative comments and attempts to defame Zach by outing that he banged his mom’s friend.
Internet:
He got that dawg in him!
Huff had asked the Giants for assurances he would not be traded and he received those assurances. Then he was traded. His reaction to being lied to was...frosty.— Thomas Threlkeld (@ThomasThrelkeld) July 10, 2022
Assuming Adrian Peterson is retired, that means that Mark Ingram is the active career leader in rushing yards.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) July 10, 2022
Ezekiel Elliott is about 500 yards behind him.
Check out this incredible avalanche footage from the Tian Shan mountains in Kyrgyzstan. Luckily, everyone survived. Account: https://t.co/amo4Bh6z8I pic.twitter.com/WQumCfelgz— Everest Today (@EverestToday) July 10, 2022
Spring production in slow motion pic.twitter.com/ZZu5HK76v9— Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) July 7, 2022
