All aTwitter: 10 July 2022

From the Boston Braves to the— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 9, 2022
Honoring the past with a nod to the future.— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 9, 2022
A closer look at our 90th anniversary patches
The Washington Commanders 90th anniversary patches: pic.twitter.com/d4KdWAX8Ti— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) July 9, 2022
July 9, 1932 ➡️ July 9, 2022— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 9, 2022
In honor of our 90th anniversary, we’ll be wearing commemorative patches on our jerseys all season long
In celebration of our 90th anniversary, we're offering...— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 9, 2022
Two tickets to ANY home game
$90 total
Limited-edition pennant
Trent Williams is better than everyone in this picture lol https://t.co/8YMqIUyIgF— Damien Bartonek (@DABartonek) July 9, 2022
On top of the Trent Williams omission (which seems on purpose), the team also misspelled Joe Lavender and LaVern "Torgy" Torgeson (was waiting for people to catch on to those). Got London "Flecther" vibes when I noticed. https://t.co/1xRX6M24xT— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) July 9, 2022
You are correct. https://t.co/mw40r1fI5s pic.twitter.com/mLS7Da7Q6z— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) July 9, 2022
And this: Their 80 Greatest page shows Billy Kilmer as a Saint. https://t.co/OOoluaoD8l https://t.co/q5ng3zSnjU— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) July 9, 2022
@JPFinlayNBCS @PeteHaileyNBCS @Mitch_Tischler— Nolan Burch (@skinshokies) July 9, 2022
Umm - how did they mess up Sammy Baugh? Drafted 1937 and retired 1952. pic.twitter.com/OwjYVPbOqP
Richie Petitbon— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) July 9, 2022
Player: 1971-1972
Assistant coach: 1978-1992
Head coach: 1993 pic.twitter.com/IdpYxEsQf8
Jahan showing off our exclusive Snapchat lens that lets you don our uniforms from the past and present— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 9, 2022
» https://t.co/4zr4k8goZA pic.twitter.com/ThnNzy2TVn
:@thelucaxgallo pic.twitter.com/O5UjGvWtap— Antonio Gibson (@AntonioGibson14) July 9, 2022
Which defensive player hit Megatron the ❓️— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) July 9, 2022
"He hit me 5 yrds the other way before i even hit the ground"
-London Fletcher @LFletcher59 pic.twitter.com/FmzqT6YZJT
Lamar Jackson, who still hasn’t signed a contract extension, updated his Twitter header @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/68hXfe2jiL— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 9, 2022
Lamar Jackson is perplexed that anyone would interpret his "I need $" social-media statement as a message to the football team that has been trying to give him money for more than a year. https://t.co/0etLHcudxg— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 10, 2022
Browns reportedly viewed Baker Mayfield as "childish and immature," echoing the @mortreport item from March that the team wanted an "adult" at the position. https://t.co/E4E2w2oKV7— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 10, 2022
At the end of 1991, the Bears had 85 more wins than the Packers.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) July 9, 2022
Green Bay traded for Brett Favre in February 1992.
Now the Packers are 1 win away from - for the first time ever - equaling Chicago in all-time regular season victories. pic.twitter.com/TvpzIOhCQS
The Giants have a losing record over the last:— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) July 9, 2022
1 season
2 seasons
3 seasons
4 seasons
5 seasons
...
33 seasons
The Giants do have a winning record over the last 34 seasons (1988-2021). pic.twitter.com/4oNJPorMN4
Who is the worst QB to play long enough to have at least this many dropbacks?— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) July 9, 2022
Some thoughts:
7000: Eli Manning
6000: Joe Flacco
5000: Ryan Fitzpatrick
4000: Jon Kitna
3000: Trent Dilfer
2000: Rick Mirer
1500: Blaine Gabbert
Home plate marker for Griffith Stadium, home of the Washington Senators from 1911 to 1960, lies in a hallway inside Howard University Hospital. Mickey Mantle (some argue) hit the longest home run in baseball history from this spot on April 17, 1953. pic.twitter.com/0sX2fTCsgR— The Pastime Co. (@thepastimeco) July 9, 2022
Sometimes you gotta put your body on the line out there @Barstool_ATL @Starting9 pic.twitter.com/VyUoJzDNs1— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 9, 2022
This was one of my favs to make. It shows a close-up of the eight planets in our solar system, along with a couple of dwarf planets, to scale in relative rotation speeds and axial tilts. pic.twitter.com/jeZNisS76J— Dr. James O'Donoghue (@physicsJ) July 7, 2022
