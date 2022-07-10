All aTwitter: 10 July 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

From the Boston Braves to the — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 9, 2022

Honoring the past with a nod to the future.



A closer look at our 90th anniversary patches — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 9, 2022

The Washington Commanders 90th anniversary patches: pic.twitter.com/d4KdWAX8Ti — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) July 9, 2022

July 9, 1932 ➡️ July 9, 2022



In honor of our 90th anniversary, we’ll be wearing commemorative patches on our jerseys all season long — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 9, 2022

In celebration of our 90th anniversary, we're offering...



Two tickets to ANY home game

$90 total

Limited-edition pennant — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 9, 2022

Trent Williams is better than everyone in this picture lol https://t.co/8YMqIUyIgF — Damien Bartonek (@DABartonek) July 9, 2022

On top of the Trent Williams omission (which seems on purpose), the team also misspelled Joe Lavender and LaVern "Torgy" Torgeson (was waiting for people to catch on to those). Got London "Flecther" vibes when I noticed. https://t.co/1xRX6M24xT — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) July 9, 2022

And this: Their 80 Greatest page shows Billy Kilmer as a Saint. https://t.co/OOoluaoD8l https://t.co/q5ng3zSnjU — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) July 9, 2022

Richie Petitbon

Player: 1971-1972

Assistant coach: 1978-1992

Head coach: 1993 pic.twitter.com/IdpYxEsQf8 — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) July 9, 2022

Jahan showing off our exclusive Snapchat lens that lets you don our uniforms from the past and present



» https://t.co/4zr4k8goZA pic.twitter.com/ThnNzy2TVn — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 9, 2022

Which defensive player hit Megatron the ❓️



"He hit me 5 yrds the other way before i even hit the ground"



-London Fletcher @LFletcher59 pic.twitter.com/FmzqT6YZJT — Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) July 9, 2022

Lamar Jackson, who still hasn’t signed a contract extension, updated his Twitter header @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/68hXfe2jiL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 9, 2022

Lamar Jackson is perplexed that anyone would interpret his "I need $" social-media statement as a message to the football team that has been trying to give him money for more than a year. https://t.co/0etLHcudxg — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 10, 2022

Browns reportedly viewed Baker Mayfield as "childish and immature," echoing the @mortreport item from March that the team wanted an "adult" at the position. https://t.co/E4E2w2oKV7 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 10, 2022

At the end of 1991, the Bears had 85 more wins than the Packers.



Green Bay traded for Brett Favre in February 1992.



Now the Packers are 1 win away from - for the first time ever - equaling Chicago in all-time regular season victories. pic.twitter.com/TvpzIOhCQS — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) July 9, 2022

The Giants have a losing record over the last:



1 season

2 seasons

3 seasons

4 seasons

5 seasons

...

33 seasons



The Giants do have a winning record over the last 34 seasons (1988-2021). pic.twitter.com/4oNJPorMN4 — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) July 9, 2022

Who is the worst QB to play long enough to have at least this many dropbacks?



Some thoughts:



7000: Eli Manning

6000: Joe Flacco

5000: Ryan Fitzpatrick

4000: Jon Kitna

3000: Trent Dilfer

2000: Rick Mirer

1500: Blaine Gabbert — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) July 9, 2022

Home plate marker for Griffith Stadium, home of the Washington Senators from 1911 to 1960, lies in a hallway inside Howard University Hospital. Mickey Mantle (some argue) hit the longest home run in baseball history from this spot on April 17, 1953. pic.twitter.com/0sX2fTCsgR — The Pastime Co. (@thepastimeco) July 9, 2022

Sometimes you gotta put your body on the line out there @Barstool_ATL @Starting9 pic.twitter.com/VyUoJzDNs1 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 9, 2022

This was one of my favs to make. It shows a close-up of the eight planets in our solar system, along with a couple of dwarf planets, to scale in relative rotation speeds and axial tilts. pic.twitter.com/jeZNisS76J — Dr. James O'Donoghue (@physicsJ) July 7, 2022

