All aTwitter: 1 July 2022

June 30, 2022
The goal of restoring respectability & integrity in Washington is a task that seems light years away unfortunately. However, embracing Terry McLaurin as a focal point of this franchise is a step forward in that goal. The way this young man carries himself is beyond impressive.— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) June 30, 2022
It's significant that over the last year two high-level Washington players in Jonathan Allen & Terry McLaurin have chosen to sign extensions. Yes, money talks. But guys that good choosing to stay is an endorsement of what the #Commanders are building in their football operations.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) June 30, 2022
Locked in for Year 2️⃣#HTTC pic.twitter.com/NOGi1FOFG5— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 30, 2022
New beginnings #HTTC pic.twitter.com/2vvGrhabca— Chris Paul (@BigChrisPaul) June 30, 2022
Here’s how I’d look at this…— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) June 30, 2022
If you put a WR only 4x100 team on the track, the group of Samule, McLaurin, Dotson and Brown would not be beaten. https://t.co/cz5y6aZy1W
Look at this - Commanders first 15 games @betonline_ag says only favorites in 4 games pic.twitter.com/Z1X88ZaWCk— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 30, 2022
Sneak peak! Preparing for baby girls pictures this weekend. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oBjzNfxqBJ— Jen Leno (@jennifermleno72) June 30, 2022
Thank you for coming https://t.co/ukmjXgS4Fo— Efe Obada (@EfeObadaUK) June 30, 2022
For the podcast crowd: https://t.co/Kq9GUqFZIC— John Keim (@john_keim) June 30, 2022
It sounds like Todd is extremely confident in them being great and us sucking. Cool. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/0EPbYB5CQn— Burgundy Chief (@w_jack0324) June 30, 2022
Sue L. Robinson, the NFL/NFLPA disciplinary officer, has told each side in the Deshaun Watson case to submit a brief due the week of July 11, source says. She will make her ruling thereafter.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) June 30, 2022
Like, both the Watson case and the Kraft case involve massage parlors. But that's about it. If Kraft was just cruising the strip, would there really be any parallels besides "misbehavior involving NFL people and sex"?— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) June 30, 2022
changes in aDOT from 2020 to 2021 pic.twitter.com/pT0bYA511s— Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) June 30, 2022
Congrats to my guy @RGIII for getting inducted to the Baylor Hall of Fame! #SicEm #HeismanSzn pic.twitter.com/9IyAdbOyv9— J. Hsu (@JoshDHsu) June 30, 2022
I will never forget watching this play live pic.twitter.com/AILBUYfuXQ— Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) June 29, 2022
Bro tried to press her and got PLAYED pic.twitter.com/ORhIvH770I— Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) June 29, 2022
The Big 10 map, effective 2024. pic.twitter.com/sC6UsUV0cg— Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 1, 2022
We’re Only 2 years away from Lincoln Riley blaming a 6 hour plane ride for a 20-13 Friday night loss at Rutgers.— TMac (@BourbonGator84) June 30, 2022
USC and UCLA showing up to the Big Ten pic.twitter.com/xtZcBZOYa1— The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) June 30, 2022
HE’S NOT GOIN’ ANYWHERE pic.twitter.com/3t7f9j7LMW— NBC Sports Washington (@NBCSWashington) June 30, 2022
SOURCE: Talks are intensifying between the #Nationals and Juan Soto regarding a second offer from the team to the star for a 13-years, $425 million extension, which will increase the initial $350 million offer by $75 million.@z101digital @ZDeportes— Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) June 30, 2022
