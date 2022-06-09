Daily Slop: Jahan Dotson impressing Commanders teammates at OTAs; Carson Wentz taking the right mindset for opportunity in Washington

Senate leader says he’s pulling bill to bring Commanders to Virginia - The Washington Post

Senate Majority Leader Richard L. Saslaw (D-Fairfax) said Thursday he is pulling the stadium bill because of mounting controversies surrounding the team.

OTA Notebook | Carson Wentz strengthens chemistry with Jahan Dotson

That’s a wrap on the Washington Commanders’ Wednesday OTA. Let’s break down the top moments from the morning.

Commanders’ Ron Rivera lights into team during tense workout - The Washington Post

During the final organized team activities session open to reporters, the Commanders' coach wanted more discipline.

Brian Robinson Jr. values mentorship given from former Alabama NFL veterans | RSN

Robinson follows a long line of talented Crimson Tide RBs now in the NFL.

Ron Rivera explains why Curtis Samuel, Antonio Gibson sat out OTAs on Wednesday | RSN

Two of Washington's key offensive contributors worked solely on the side field on Wednesday.

Observations from Commanders' third OTAs: A collision sets Ron Rivera off | RSN

A serious-looking collision was just one of many sequences that stood out from Commanders OTAs on Wednesday.

Commanders captain Jonathan Allen goes 1-on-1 with JP Finlay at OTAs | RSN

Washington Commanders DT Jonathan Allen joined NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay to discuss the latest from OTAs, including new QB Carson Wentz, the newest rookie class and Jack Del Rio defending his recent tweets.

Rookie WR Jahan Dotson impressing Commanders teammates at OTAs | RSN

New Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson has made a strong impression on his teammates so far at organized team activities. QB Carson Wentz, DT Jonathan Allen and CB Kendall Fuller discussed the new Commander.

Carson Wentz taking the right mindset for opportunity in Washington | RSN

Carson Wentz knows the 2022 season is a crucial juncture in his career, but Washington's quarterback plans to take it one day at a time.

House Oversight Committee 'in communication' with NFL, Commanders over June 22 hearing - Washington Times

The House Oversight and Reform Committee has been "in communication" with the NFL and the Washington Commanders regarding its request that Commissioner Roger Goodell and owner Dan Snyder appear at a hearing set for later this month, a spokesperson for the panel said Tuesday.

Commanders to Unveil Updated Fight Song in Preseason, New Mascot in Week 17 - Commanders Capitol

The Washington Commanders will unveil an updated fight song at their first preseason game this year and a new mascot in Week 17...