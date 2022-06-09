All aTwitter: 9 June 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Ron Rivera expects Terry McLaurin and Daron Payne to be at minicamp next week “because it’s mandatory.” Terry has missed all of OTAs, while Payne wasn’t present today— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 8, 2022
Ian Rapoport included Terry McLaurin on a list of players he expects to get new contracts this summer, possibly as early as June— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) June 8, 2022
Commanders break the huddle, Curtis Samuel to the side field #HTTC pic.twitter.com/cam2hJjaFg— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) June 8, 2022
Ron Rivera said Curtis Samuel sat out today's OTA session because the WR told trainers he's feeling sore overall following his work to date.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 8, 2022
Asked Ron to clarify if Curtis is specifically sore in his groin. Instead, he said that Curtis is generally sore from all the work he’s accumulated in the spring, especially at the start of this week https://t.co/kXGRG1gs92— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 8, 2022
Sammis Reyes is getting something “taken care of” in his knee. According to Ron, it should be “easily” fixed. It stems from an old screw in his knee from way back. He hasn’t been involved at all in OTAs— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 8, 2022
Jeremy Reaves just crushed Dyami Brown in the middle of the field. Ron Rivera lost his mind. He grabbed the entire team for a full huddle and yelled at them louder than I’ve ever heard him yell in his time here. “THAT MAKES NO SENSE TO ME.” Dyami is walking off and looks dazed— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 8, 2022
Jeremy Reaves laid out Dyami Brown with a hard hit. He was down for a while.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) June 8, 2022
I've never seen Ron Rivera more upset at a practice. Dropped about 10 F-Bombs. Huddled team together to yell about discipline & doing things right way. #Commanders
Ron Rivera was disappointed in Jeremy Reaves’ hit on Dyami Brown because he feels that Reaves “knows better.” Says he would’ve been fine with Reaves pulling up, since it was clear he was in position. Jeremy took full ownership for it pic.twitter.com/cw78tfoYy1— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 8, 2022
Here’s an update on how AGG is doing at TE pic.twitter.com/dNZY1JTpOw— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 8, 2022
I actually said something similar to this a few days ago. Glad Dotson is thriving. But take it with a grain of salt. No pads.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) June 8, 2022
One of his criticisms is that he is small and struggles with press. He hasn't been tested yet. Let it unfold organically. Hopefully he balls. #HTTC https://t.co/49Tb9X9aUX
.@BrianR_4: RB first, staring contest champion second pic.twitter.com/RIdxqaKQVD— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 8, 2022
The girls got to spend the morning at daddy’s work today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/piVJTrxrdU— Jen Leno (@jennifermleno72) June 8, 2022
Special teams drills up next. Players on the field catching punts: Dotson, Milne, McGowan, Ezzard and Erickson— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 8, 2022
Carson looks like he wore the shorts, Nike socks, and sperry combo to middle school. That’s my qb tho.— the ice king (@theicekinggg) June 9, 2022
Commanders DC Jack Del Rio further explains recent tweet on summer 2020 social justice protests, Jan. 6th. pic.twitter.com/a4lLtdh7vn— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) June 8, 2022
"And if he can't do it, then he's the wrong damn man to be leading this damn football team...How do expect anybody on that team to be straightforward when you've got a guy like that in the defensive coordinator position?"— Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) June 8, 2022
Ron Rivera comments on DC Jack Del Rio's recent tweets. pic.twitter.com/DPABBVnFf3— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) June 8, 2022
Brian Mitchell, talking on 106.7 The Fan earlier today went on a rant about Jack Del Rio, his tweets, and Ron Rivera's unwillingness to discuss them. It's long, but worth reading. Here goes: pic.twitter.com/P6LSGHBIU0— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 8, 2022
Jon Allen's comments on DC Jack Del Rio's tweets ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4ln6gG5ARV— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) June 8, 2022
Ron : Yea, so that shit Jack said hit CNN— Rant Burgundy (@ImRantBurgundy) June 8, 2022
NEW: Lobbyists working on behalf of the Commanders have polled Virginia lawmakers this week to gauge support of the stadium bill, sources tell @FOS. The tally appears to show there's not enough support to pass the bill this year. https://t.co/gcGTMv79uJ— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) June 8, 2022
VA state senator Jeremy McPike on #GrantAndDanny just now.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) June 8, 2022
"I was scheduled to sit down with Jason Wright tomorrow but that's off, I'm not going. There's too much stuff going on with the organization. They've got to get it together." https://t.co/a28nNsZBsf
Late afternoon Team Meeting boys— Will Compton (@_willcompton) June 9, 2022
How in the hell do the Rams keep laundering all of this money and getting away with it?!?! pic.twitter.com/XBMEHqtTLd
Interesting. If Snyder doesn't have fluid assets, is that potentially limiting the #Commanders free agent acquisitions and player retention? #HTTC https://t.co/UbNN3mZpkE— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) June 9, 2022
I'm pretty sure that Dan Snyder does actually believe himself to be a feudal lord for what it's worth— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) June 9, 2022
Deebo Samuel back with the 49ers— PFF (@PFF) June 7, 2022
Colts LB Darius Leonard To Have Back Surgery, Will Miss Time During Training Camp https://t.co/JcIs9uLLLG #Colts pic.twitter.com/OT96nnmZJT— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) June 8, 2022
Cooper Kupp and the Rams agreed to a three-year, $78.5M extension, per @AdamSchefter— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 8, 2022
Kupp’s new deal keeps him in LA over five years for $110M pic.twitter.com/0bDXNQgQVE
The $75 million guarantee given to Cooper Kupp now represents the highest guarantee ever given to an NFL wide receiver or non-QB offensive player.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 8, 2022
Guardian Cap debuts during minicamps in effort to reduce avoidable head contacthttps://t.co/qGH9Jhkzhs— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 9, 2022
https://t.co/mpVgBn4EFC pic.twitter.com/2MJd14PY34— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) June 8, 2022
The largest sale in sports history pic.twitter.com/QsHyT6j13h— PFF (@PFF) June 8, 2022
Here's a great visual that represents #NFL franchise sales -- up, up and away. pic.twitter.com/cx777cvnVV— Scott Soshnick (@soshnick) June 8, 2022
Here are the only @NFL teams to sell in the past decade. Two ways to look at these numbers:— Eben Novy-Williams (@novy_williams) June 8, 2022
Source: Josh Harris would have paid $5 billion for the Broncos, if he'd gotten an assurance that the Walton-Penner group wouldn't have trumped the bid. https://t.co/ubXI0xQRJ7— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 8, 2022
After winning the Super Bowl and retiring in 1998, John Elway was offered a 20% stake in the Denver Broncos for $36m.— Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) June 8, 2022
"You didn't see (the 24th lawsuit) coming and neither did (Deshaun Watson's) attorney!"@richeisen on the latest example of how the #Browns should have a major issue with their new QB:#NFL pic.twitter.com/JkDh6b2MtB— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) June 7, 2022
The Browns bet $230 million on Deshaun Watson because they hoped everyone would just move on. But the NY Times did something that the team arrogantly refused/pretended to do: They actually investigated what happened. pic.twitter.com/7p5f9ofv71— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) June 8, 2022
#Browns say they’re excusing Baker Mayfield from next week’s mandatory minicamp. Mutual decision. We’ll see what happens as we get close to training camp. Lot of moving parts.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 8, 2022
What stands out to you? pic.twitter.com/jHP90cdKrw— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) June 8, 2022
Meanwhile in The Netherlands.. pic.twitter.com/QnSqDL4FXB— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 8, 2022
