Jack Del Rio issues apology for calling January 6th Capital attack a "dust-up"

Washington Commanders Defensive Coordinator was the talk of the day, and it wasn't for anything happening on the practice fields of Ashburn today. His social media activity has been getting attention for political opinions during his time in Washington. Recent tweets have questioned the January 6th Capital attack, and compared it to the protests that swept the country two years ago after George Floyd's death while in police custody.

Today he was asked about those social media comments and he called January 6th a "dust-up" while describing the negative effects the Floyd protests had on the country. Everyone from Ron Rivera to Jonathan Allen was asked to comment on Del Rio's latest controversy, but everyone currently employed/under contract to the team wanted nothing to do with giving the press a quote to run with. Del Rio posted an apology for the "dust-up" comment while saying he supports all peaceful forms of protest(unless they happen during the National Anthem).