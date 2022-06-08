Jack Del Rio Presser: I’m an American and I’m free to express myself

Jack Del Rio got in front of reporters after today’s practice to answer questions about football. He was immediately hit with questions about his latest politically driven tweets that have caught some attention online. Del Rio has caught negative attention in the last few years for some of his political views, and his comments on the George Floyd protests along with the January 6th Capital insurrection have put him right back in the spotlight.

LIVE: DC Jack Del Rio speaks with the media at OTAs https://t.co/ZfYIHtDZyF — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 8, 2022

Social media political posts:

Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio is asked about criticism of recent tweets. pic.twitter.com/pDlw1XgE8T — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) June 8, 2022

And here’s Jack Del Rio explaining his recent tweets and overall desire to speak his mind on social media pic.twitter.com/H2WVvefxaj — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 8, 2022

Asked if his recent political comments could cause disagreement with Commanders players, Jack Del Rio says he’s not worried about that. “Not at all.” — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 8, 2022

He said IF his players have any concern, then they can and will talk about it — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) June 8, 2022

Jack Del Rio: “I love my guys and I respect my guys but I also love the fact that I’m an American and I’m free to express myself.” — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 8, 2022

January 6th/George Floyd protests:

Commanders DC Jack Del Rio on his recent tweet (https://t.co/odv7zr4BOn) at today's media session



"Businesses are being burned down, no problem... and then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down... and we're gonna make that a major deal."@nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/zH39iSqHM8 — NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) June 8, 2022

Full quote from Jack Del Rio on protests and Jan. 6: "I can look at images on the TV, people's livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem. And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we're going to make that a major deal" https://t.co/uWvn8fgFfY — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 8, 2022

In a news conference, Washington DC Jack Del Rio doubled down on previous tweets comparing the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection to George Floyd protests in summer 2020.



Del Rio said businesses were destroyed, and we don’t talk about it as much as the “dust-up” at the Capitol. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) June 8, 2022

Benjamin St-Juste:

Jack Del Rio addressing the media. Said Benjamin St-Juste is having a terrific off-season — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 8, 2022

Chase Young:

Del Rio wants Chase Young to keep working hard in his recovery and get healthy. Loves seeing him around the building during this voluntary portion of the off-season — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 8, 2022

Kendall Fuller

LIVE: Kendall Fuller speaks with the media at OTAs https://t.co/oCJ1sMBhXw — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 8, 2022

Jahan Dotson:

Fuller said Jahan Dotson has a sense of comfort and confidence when he steps on the field. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 8, 2022

Jack Del Rio’s social media:

Before Del Rio spoke, Ron Rivera said that, if he was ever concerned about his DC’s social media, he’d address it with him directly and would not share those discussions with the media.



CB Kendall Fuller, read one of Del Rio’s tweets, said he had no reaction. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) June 8, 2022

Jonathan Allen

Jack Del Rio:

Follow up: I misheard Jon Allen, as @rivera_new and @JoeCoolMiller noted. He said Del Rio’s tweets *don’t* really make news in the locker room, and that he stays away from them anyway so he doesn’t have to answer questions about them. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) June 8, 2022

Carson Wentz:

In an exclusive 1 on 1 interview with @JPFinlayNBCS, Allen said he doesn't 'see where all of the negative press comes from' when it comes to Wentz.



"I've loved everything I've seen." pic.twitter.com/8mj6fJBCfv — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) June 8, 2022

Jahan Dotson: