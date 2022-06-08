Ron Rivera Presser: I really like Carson Wentz’s command of our offense

LIVE: HC Ron Rivera speaks with the media at OTAs https://t.co/Lmv1ROvpR5— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 8, 2022
Jeremy Reaves hit on Dyami Brown:
Ron Rivera addressing the media. Rivera on the hit between Dyami and Reaves earlier today: stresses discipline and doing things the right way. “We have to be smarter than that.”— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 8, 2022
Ron Rivera time. Talking about the Reaves /Brown hit. Says team has to be smart. You don’t want to get anyone hurt. “Jeremy knows better”. @wtop pic.twitter.com/qRlfbHdlKi— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) June 8, 2022
Ron Rivera was disappointed in Jeremy Reaves’ hit on Dyami Brown because he feels that Reaves “knows better.” Says he would’ve been fine with Reaves pulling up, since it was clear he was in position. Jeremy took full ownership for it pic.twitter.com/cw78tfoYy1— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 8, 2022
Dyami Brown:
Ron Rivera says Dyami Brown has a sore shoulder..Curtis Samuel was a rest day out of abundance of caution...Was tight..Antonio Gibson has a twinge in hamstring #Commanders— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) June 8, 2022
Curtis Samuel/Antonio Gibson:
Curtis Samuel had a rest day today. Gibson had a “twinge” in his hammy so he sat out today.— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) June 8, 2022
Asked Ron to clarify if Curtis is specifically sore in his groin. Instead, he said that Curtis is generally sore from all the work he’s accumulated in the spring, especially at the start of this week https://t.co/kXGRG1gs92— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 8, 2022
Rivera told reporters at OTAs that Curtis Samuel had "a rest day out of an abundance of caution." Said Samuel had good day Monday, came in a little tight Tuesday and, after talking with trainers, they decided to keep him out. He indicated Samuel will be back for minicamp.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 8, 2022
Sammis Reyes:
Sammis Reyes is getting something “taken care of” in his knee. According to Ron, it should be “easily” fixed. It stems from an old screw in his knee from way back. He hasn’t been involved at all in OTAs— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 8, 2022
Carson Wentz:
Coach Rivera on Wentz as an impact player..— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) June 8, 2022
"I really like his command of our offense .. it gives me confidence." pic.twitter.com/Sqt7GWBpvJ
Rivera On Carson over the past few weeks. “I really like his command of the offense.”— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) June 8, 2022
Rivera “really likes” the command of Washington’s offense. It’s a positive for us, he said, and he and Wentz’s teammates can feel that confidence— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 8, 2022
Jahan Dotson:
Ron Rivera is very impressed with Jahan Dotson's performance and growth and his connection with the QB's. pic.twitter.com/PYp60MLIpN— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) June 8, 2022
Mandatory mini-camp:
Ron Rivera expects Terry McLaurin and Daron Payne to be at minicamp next week “because it’s mandatory.” Terry has missed all of OTAs, while Payne wasn’t present today— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 8, 2022
Jack Del Rio’s social media posts:
Ron Rivera was asked about recent tweets by Jack Del Rio. This is what he told reporters at OTAs today: pic.twitter.com/V9B9an648V— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 8, 2022
Carson Wentz
Post-COVID rules offseason:
Carson Wentz says it’s been a lot of fun to be in Ashburn and getting to know his teammates. Says for two years with Covid he hasn’t been able to spend a lot of time in offseason with teammates— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 8, 2022
Everybody looks good right now:
Wentz said the receivers have a lot of speed, lot of weapons. Everybody looks good right now, but when the pads come on, we’ll get a better look at how different players will perform— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 8, 2022
Terry McLaurin:
Carson Wentz told reporters at OTAs he's spoken to Terry McLaurin quite a bit: "Everybody knows what he brings to the table. ...The dynamic he brings will just elevate us, there's no doubt about it."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 8, 2022
McLaurin has not attended voluntary workouts because of his contract situation.
Carson Wentz said he and Terry McLaurin have spoken a bunch, and of course were together during the earlier portion of the offseason program. "I know he'll be ready to go"— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 8, 2022
Age/maturity:
Carson Wentz on why he feels more mature this year than others: "There are guys born in the 2000s all of a sudden, making me feel old."— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) June 8, 2022
Missed opportunities:
Wentz says he’s learned a lot from Indy and Philly - and he reflective of where he’s missed opportunities— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 8, 2022
Opportunity to do something special here:
Wentz: I think we have the ability to do something special here— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 8, 2022
Outside opinions:
Carson Wentz doesn't "have enough mental space" to pay attention to all the outside takes about him. "It wears on you"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 8, 2022
Troy Aikman:
Of Troy Aikmans comments that the Commanders are his last opportunity, Carson Wentz says “I’m fine with it.” He’s not interested in a back and forth.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 8, 2022
Jahan Dotson:
Music to @Commanders fans’ ears: Carson Wentz loves Jahan Dotson.— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) June 8, 2022
“He’s a hard worker. He’s smart, he’s instinctual, he catches the football as naturally as anybody I’ve been around.” pic.twitter.com/Pwq9FWWMy9
Wentz: Jahan is awesome. Catching the football is natural for him, and he has a lot of high expectations for the WR— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 8, 2022
RBs in Washington’s offense vs Philly and Indy:
Carson Wentz said one of the main differences between Washington's offense and Philly and Indy, which had similarities bc of Frank Reich, is how much RBs are involved in the passing game.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) June 8, 2022
Sam Howell never ate a steak:
Carson Wentz was just made aware by @michaelpRTD that Sam Howell has never had steak/only eats chicken. "We'll have to get that corrected."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 8, 2022
MNF vs the Eagles:
Wentz said he “naturally” looked at the Monday Night Football game against the Eagles and he kind of expected a prime time game against his former team— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 8, 2022
Brian Robinson
Alabama —-> NFL:
Robinson said he’s been talking to a lot of his former teammates at Alabama - Waddle, Tua, Smith - to get any pointers on how to adjust to the NFL— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 8, 2022
Getting more comfortable:
Robinson said he’s getting more comfortable with the team and playbook, and that’s translating to the field— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 8, 2022
John Bates
Antonio Gandy-Golden
Tight End:
Asked AGG about his improvements over the last two weeks. Said he can see the strides and is willing to get better as a blocker— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 8, 2022
