 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ron Rivera Presser: I really like Carson Wentz’s command of our offense

Ron Rivera and offensive players speak to the media after Week 3’s OTAs

By Scott Jennings
/ new

Jeremy Reaves hit on Dyami Brown:

Dyami Brown:

Curtis Samuel/Antonio Gibson:

Sammis Reyes:

Carson Wentz:

Jahan Dotson:

Mandatory mini-camp:

Jack Del Rio’s social media posts:

Carson Wentz

Post-COVID rules offseason:

Everybody looks good right now:

Terry McLaurin:

Age/maturity:

Missed opportunities:

Opportunity to do something special here:

Outside opinions:

Troy Aikman:

Jahan Dotson:

RBs in Washington’s offense vs Philly and Indy:

Sam Howell never ate a steak:

MNF vs the Eagles:

Brian Robinson

Alabama —-> NFL:

Getting more comfortable:

John Bates

Antonio Gandy-Golden

Tight End:

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...