Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders OTAs

The Washington Commanders are on the field again for the third, and final week of voluntary OTAs. The side field was full of players not participating in practice today. There were plenty of Carson Wentz to Jahan Dotson highlights. And an unnecessary hit made Head Coach Ron Rivera go nuclear.
Another day to get better! @JaretPatterson | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/9jZKI3i5fR— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 8, 2022
.@BrianR_4: RB first, staring contest champion second pic.twitter.com/RIdxqaKQVD— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 8, 2022
Washington’s last voluntary OTA open to the media begins with drills from ST coordinator Nate Kaczor. Giddy up. pic.twitter.com/xzHsTSbkrh— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) June 8, 2022
It’s Family Day in Ashburn for players and staff. Here’s Tress Way saying hi to his wife and kids pic.twitter.com/PTSeLmS8T7— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 8, 2022
There’s nothing quite like bring-your-family-to-work day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CG0gxkUqjk— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) June 8, 2022
I love family day pic.twitter.com/XKuD2qDjEb— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 8, 2022
I love family day part 2 pic.twitter.com/dKUMHPoOoQ— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 8, 2022
He lightly kicked my stool. Thankfully it didn’t end up inside of the 5-yard line https://t.co/g9JDEVIQND— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 8, 2022
Washington's side-field squad:
RB Antonio Gibson
WR Curtis Samuel
OL Saahdiq Charles
S Ferrod Gardner
TE Curtis Hodges
TE Logan Thomas (knee)
C Chase Roullier (fibula)
C Tyler Larsen (Achilles)
DE Jacub Panasiuk
We'll ask Ron Rivera what's up after practice.
Doesn’t look like Daron Payne is here at all today. Don’t see him in warm ups. Chase Young is rehabbing inside.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) June 8, 2022
Logan, Chase Roullier and Tyler Larsen are all over there, like they have been. But Samuel, Gibson and Saahdiq Charles are new additions https://t.co/QHXYynYxNM— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 8, 2022
Commanders break the huddle, Curtis Samuel to the side field #HTTC pic.twitter.com/cam2hJjaFg— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) June 8, 2022
Sammis Reyes isn’t out here at all after being injured the past few weeks. Full back Alex Armah getting a lot of run at tight end because of the absences.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) June 8, 2022
D-Line getting warmed up for today pic.twitter.com/balVF0jTRS— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 8, 2022
Wentz ➡️ JD pic.twitter.com/Xjzcvlg1D7— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 8, 2022
Your weekly update on the Wentz-Dotson connection pic.twitter.com/5MqZTFgLlJ— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 8, 2022
Jahan, after a little stutter step, hauls one in from Carson pic.twitter.com/mwLivNoVGA— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 8, 2022
Dotson’s running routes smooth as pic.twitter.com/k5OFKXe5LY— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 8, 2022
Jahan Dotson…. pic.twitter.com/OwRUpwh4oi— John Keim (@john_keim) June 8, 2022
RBs pic.twitter.com/CLJe1E9LDb— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) June 8, 2022
Cole Turner with the one-hander on an over route pic.twitter.com/T49Kw2DLA2— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 8, 2022
Here’s an update on how AGG is doing at TE pic.twitter.com/dNZY1JTpOw— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 8, 2022
AGG pic.twitter.com/iGTnR6CcbU— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 8, 2022
Washington going through two minute drills now. Second pass play, Fuller picks off Wentz— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 8, 2022
Wasn’t an outright dirty hit IMO. But it was unnecessary for a June practice. Brown was crouching and slowing down for a throw on a post-ish route and Reaves, while going for the ball, blasted him. Ron went crazy and rightly so https://t.co/zhgTMoSqKz— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 8, 2022
Maybe the angriest I’ve ever seen Ron Rivera just now. Jeremy Reaves lit into Dyami Brown in team drills and Rivera yelled “Are you f—-king kidding me?!”— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) June 8, 2022
He stopped the drill and gathered everyone and tore into them
Jeremy Reaves crashes into Dyami Brown on throw over the middle. Brown down on the ground. Walks off slowly. Rivera calls team in to middle; chews them out. Stresses discipline. As pissed as I’ve ever seen him in practice. “This is a team!.. you do it our (bleepin) way!”— John Keim (@john_keim) June 8, 2022
During a two-minute drill, S Jeremy Reaves hit WR Dyami Brown hard and near the head over the middle. Brown went down.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) June 8, 2022
Ron Rivera called out Reaves, huddled the team and lit into them, saying, "Part of [expletive] discipline is doing your job."
Brown left the field w trainers.
Ron screamed once again about doing things right way & the player gets the glory but if it goes wrong, he'll take the heat. Again, never saw him that upset. Seemed like a very tight window throw from Wentz https://t.co/TvU906Q1sw— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) June 8, 2022
Special teams drills up next. Players on the field catching punts: Dotson, Milne, McGowan, Ezzard and Erickson— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 8, 2022
First play of 11s: Jahan Dotson leaves Kendall Fuller in the dust on a crossing route. Wentz finds him for the easy completion. Next play: Wentz finds TE Cole Turner open down the seem— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) June 8, 2022
Heinicke just aired it out for a 50-yard bomb to Marken Michel, who had two defenders trailing him on the play. The play ended in a touchdown, and Michel let both defenders know about it— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 8, 2022
Marken Michel just hauled in a long TD bomb from Taylor Heinicke in perfect stride over closing coverage from rookies Percy Butler & Christian Holmes. #Commanders— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) June 8, 2022
Forrest stood out for me defending some throws the previous two weeks. Some valleys with those peaks, but he's making plays after essentially a redshirt rookie season at safety. https://t.co/7RLVH8AYE8— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 8, 2022
Back at it for @Commanders OTAs Week 2!— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) June 1, 2022
First sighting: Coach del Rio reporting for duty pic.twitter.com/TdrivJVhXh
Good morning from Tress pic.twitter.com/ZzynKGvXDL— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 1, 2022
8️⃣9️⃣ pic.twitter.com/c4lc9RDmlc— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 1, 2022
Side field: Logan Thomas, Tyler Larsen, Chase Roullier and Sammis Reyes. Chase Young isn’t out here to start the session, but he’s still likely to talk after practice pic.twitter.com/PZkVxnLTKX— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) June 1, 2022
Jahan Dotson taking a couple of punt returns this morning #HTTC pic.twitter.com/GJRaeHDAJW— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) June 1, 2022
Jahan with the snag pic.twitter.com/mm6c3tRafg— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 1, 2022
Papa Norv has been at #Commanders practice every day, on Scott's hip, actively involved, in team-issued gear. Feels like an unofficial co-OC situation. (h/t @jlevin418) pic.twitter.com/f6w3XnY8jF— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) June 1, 2022
No. 91 — Jacub Panasiuk, not Ryan Kerrigan — has a ridiculous mohawk pic.twitter.com/VtdszHU6wx— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 1, 2022
Sled life pic.twitter.com/sYxJDKTNOb— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 1, 2022
Back at OTAs week 2!— Bijan Todd (@bijan_todd) June 1, 2022
Arguably the @Commanders' two most important LBs—Holcomb and Davis—getting work in early.
(Peep the burgundy-tinted visors ) pic.twitter.com/9p4f6H8Pky
Back in Ashburn for another OTA session. Here’s Carson Wentz ➡️ Antonio Gibson pic.twitter.com/e3mYmWJdvh— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) June 1, 2022
Wentz to Dotson on the near side. Howell to Alex Erickson on the far side pic.twitter.com/RcOm5wc6Uc— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 1, 2022
Wentz➡️Dotson ‼️ pic.twitter.com/LvVtYrkaZI— Bijan Todd (@bijan_todd) June 1, 2022
Montez Sweat back and looking quite good pic.twitter.com/ttdG2gzyXD— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 1, 2022
Montez Sweat thwacking. pic.twitter.com/rfnI9IN9TR— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 1, 2022
Sweat out with the first team defense for 11v11— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 1, 2022
Washington DLs Daron Payne, Jon Allen, Montez Sweat, Daniel Wise and Efe Obada pic.twitter.com/v4s779Cvlf— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) June 1, 2022
Always love the creativity of Randy Jordan’s RB drills pic.twitter.com/BeQvvwC92Z— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 1, 2022
Jaret Patterson+Brian Robinson=6 pic.twitter.com/JQ0WopWKw8— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) June 1, 2022
RBs coach Randy Jordan stirring up some competition in the room this morning. This rep is Antonio Gibson vs. Reggie Bonofon. pic.twitter.com/h2ZalOdDto— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) June 1, 2022
Funny moment here - RB drills and they try to recruit Curtis Samuel to work with the group. “Come on Curt.” Impressive quicks from rookie B Rob too pic.twitter.com/ZYhmI1FBmE— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 1, 2022
A nifty running back drill, featuring a fired up Randy Jordan pic.twitter.com/I2S4zhm0NF— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) June 1, 2022
Worried for a second that Curtis Samuel was going to run me over pic.twitter.com/kYceWYXlOx— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) June 1, 2022
Daron Payne is back on the side field as 11-on-11 work begins. No scene was made or anything and he has nothing to prove on June 1— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 1, 2022
Team drills have begun.
Coaches mixing and matching lineups per usual. Montez Sweat with the 1s.
Daron Payne not doing team drills at this point, as was the case last week. Did unit drills earlier. Now individual work on the side field. He jogged there.
Bringing back the threads I used to do for training camp. 11 on 11s now: Benjamin St-Juste in the slot, which is new. Played ahead of Danny Johnson on the first few snaps.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) June 1, 2022
On the first pass play of team drills, Montez Sweat beat his man and got in Wentz’s face before the QB dumped it off to Hodges. Nice to see the DE back in action— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 1, 2022
Carson Wentz just hit Jahan Dotson on a sick TD over the middle during 9-on-9s. Fit it in perfectly between two defenders— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) June 1, 2022
Phidarian Mathis just broke thru the #Commanders backup OL & was held by two players who were beat. Impressive quickness off LOS.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) June 1, 2022
Sam Howell seem (so far) good at communicating motions & shifts & then finding the underneath crossed as things clear out.Not pure check downs from limited reps. #Commanders— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) June 1, 2022
Sam Howell & Taylor Heinicke each connected with Cole Turner, the rookie TE from Nevada, who certainly stands out frame wise. After one of the catches, new TE coach Juan Castillo was working with Turner hard for a while but not sure what about.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) June 1, 2022
Taylor Heinicke was nearly picked off along sideline by Danny Johnson. To say Heinicke has struggled a bit today would be fair. #Commanders— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) June 1, 2022
Chase Young just walked out to the practice field in street clothes. Still recovering from his knee injury, but it’s nice to see him out here supporting his teammates— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 1, 2022
Chase Young in the flesh #HTTC https://t.co/8ZU90c0898 pic.twitter.com/Vpx0ItslRN— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) June 1, 2022
Jahan Dotson is getting a lot of action today and making some really nice plays— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 1, 2022
Kendall Fuller gets the first pick of the day, and as is tradition, the entire defense sprints down the field to celebrate— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 1, 2022
Wentz was picked off by Kendall Fuller. #Commanders— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) June 1, 2022
It was blitz day today and the reserve units have had their way. Sam Howell would have gotten blasted by two defenders just now. Earlier, Saahdiq Charles got steamrolled— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) June 1, 2022
William Jackson nearly had an interception after a pass to Dyami Brown was batted in the air, but Dyami made the extra effort to knock the ball away— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 1, 2022
Jahan Dotson is my second-session-of-OTAs-MVP winner for the way he stood out today. I'm sure he'll win much better awards, but at least he's got that one https://t.co/dGz281jMZL— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 1, 2022
My notes from Wednesday's OTAs: Jahan Dotson was looking sharp, plus some observations on the defensive line and Chase Younghttps://t.co/AATJvlno9p— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 1, 2022
Commanders running backs Antonio Gibson and rookie Brian Robinson Jr. @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/hyySFXoOcg— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) May 24, 2022
It's only the first practice, but Carson Wentz did throw a pick six that was returned 40 yards into the wrong end zone. Read @Snide_Remarks on Day 1: https://t.co/9A3oQsiPaT— 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) May 25, 2022
Commanders OTA observations and notes:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 25, 2022
* Why Carson Wentz stood out
* RBBC
* Making do without McLaurin, Young, Sweat
* Logan Thomas on the move
* More. More. More.https://t.co/oOnOmhGG4F
Start your Wednesday off with my observations of the Commanders' Tuesday OTAs workout https://t.co/TR2xcpHHIU— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) May 25, 2022
There was a lot of tone setting happening on Tuesday in Ashburn.https://t.co/xlOHs7m0jV— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) May 24, 2022
Notebook from Commanders OTAs:— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) May 24, 2022
Jon Allen on Terry McLaurin's absence and the difficulty of negotiating a new deal
Commanders pursuing land in Loudoun Co
Ron Rivera on his new stadium priorities
Rivera on if moving to Va. would hurt the fanbase
Here it is: my notebook from today's OTA practice, including some updates on Carson Wentz, Jahan Dotson and Cole Holcombhttps://t.co/Jajk14N2o2— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) May 24, 2022
