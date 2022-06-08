All aTwitter: 8 June 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

A lot going on here.... but mullet appreciation tweet pic.twitter.com/qGe6qm7VHJ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 7, 2022

Been going hard….got to go a little harder ❗️ pic.twitter.com/AyAWexvBsa — Nijuel Hill♏️ (@Iam__Nij) June 7, 2022

☀️ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 7, 2022

9️⃣3️⃣ days until the season kicks off. How we feeling?? pic.twitter.com/PEvyqJabB3 — Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) June 7, 2022

Not a bad tier to be in for Washington - and I think this is very fair. https://t.co/TTWAcqJKav — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) June 7, 2022

Here are 4 white @Commanders helmets in spirit of the white out game against Dallas. Poll below. #HTTC #NFLTwitter pic.twitter.com/ZASF1wbFsU — Gonzo Did This (@GonzoDidThis) June 7, 2022

Proud to have welcomed these accomplished athletes to today's practice! The Hurricanes have won FOUR @NFLFLAG National Championships since 2015 https://t.co/Pe4CqJml33 — Washington Commanders Community Relations (@WasNFLCommunity) June 7, 2022

How I expect mascot discussion to go pic.twitter.com/K3RtAMRV0T — Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) June 7, 2022

The #Broncos have entered into a purchase agreement to sell the team to a group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton.



Walton will become the richest owner in the NFL with a net worth of over $57 billion. pic.twitter.com/sU7UQD1xYx — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 8, 2022

The Denver Broncos and the Walton-Penner family have entered into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire the team.



Statements: pic.twitter.com/tMcfuAifeS — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 8, 2022

Mellody Hobson is a business icon. This is exciting for the entire league . https://t.co/rX00yqqgx0 — Jason Wright (@whoisjwright) June 8, 2022

It's too late in the night for me to really say anything constructive, so I'll just observe another time in "history" the Denver Broncos changed ownership:https://t.co/gl3LFRJInG — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) June 8, 2022

With the first public hearing of the January 6 committee looming, Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio is trying to deflect attention with a false equivalence. https://t.co/pvoKY2SSqN — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 7, 2022

A spa in a strip mall and the team he played for at the time played roles in enabling this series of massages. And the regular dialogue Hardin had with prosecutors before the grand jury demonstrates, at the least, the value of a well paid and well connected lawyer. — Jenny Vrentas (@JennyVrentas) June 7, 2022

One woman we spoke with said Watson “begged” her for oral sex during their massage. Another woman said he initiated sexual contact in their three appointments. pic.twitter.com/Xv6k6kycHq — Jenny Vrentas (@JennyVrentas) June 7, 2022

Love to see them prepping Toney for some of the passes he’ll be getting pic.twitter.com/90EuQALERj — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) June 7, 2022

Shortened Spring Training didn’t just impact pitchers pic.twitter.com/wIXKt13tYk — Molls (@mollyburkhardt) June 7, 2022

COW LOOSE ON OKC HIGHWAY Sky 5 was flying over the moments when cowboys and emergency crews wrangled a cow that got loose on a busy Oklahoma City highway. https://t.co/pgZRNirP9R pic.twitter.com/NgnlgqiEEA — koconews (@koconews) June 6, 2022

Glitch in the Matrix prank. Awesome. pic.twitter.com/kKQZJTpbMx — SPENCE, TODD (@Todd_Spence) June 8, 2022

First and last drink footage is hillarious. Why has no one done this before? pic.twitter.com/KAZ367uwaS — Viral Meme Guy (@Viralmemeguy) June 5, 2022

