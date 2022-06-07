Daily Slop: Washington banking on continuity to fuel secondary resurgence; Trai Turner is fitting right in with Commanders

How Ron Rivera wants Chase Young, Montez Sweat to grow in 2022 | RSN

Washington's head coach has specific ideas for the growth he's hoping to see in Chase Young and Montez Sweat.

Commanders to unveil mascot next season - Washington Times

The Washington Commanders plan on unveiling a mascot next season, but the team won't do so until later in the campaign.

Jahan Dotson continues to stand out in OTAs

Dotson has been improving every day, and it's leaving a positive impression on his coaches and teammates.

Commanders banking on continuity to fuel secondary resurgence - Washington Times

The Commanders' unit is mostly intact for 2022. And though they're coming off a down season, Washington is counting on continuity to fuel a defensive resurgence this coming fall.

Landon Collins' contract is off the books. Does that impact a Terry McLaurin deal? | RSN

Does Landon Collins' contract coming off the books help a potential Terry McLaurin extension?

Commanders announce revamped fight song will debut August 13 vs. Panthers | RSN

The debut of the revamped fight song is the first of many game themes the Commanders have put together for the 2022 season.

Why Montez Sweat's length, explosiveness gives offenses so many problems

In their latest film breakdown on "Command Center," Logan Paulsen and Shawn Springs looks at Sweat's best plays from the 2021 season.

Trai Turner is fitting right in with Commanders' O-Line

Through two weeks of OTAs, Turner has been a perfect fit for the Commanders' offensive front.

PHOTOS | OTAs 6/6

The Washington Commanders begin their final week of Phase 3 before the start of mandatory minicamp. Check out the best photos from Monday's OTA. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)