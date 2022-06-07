All aTwitter: 7 June 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Our 2022 game themes‼️— FedExField (@FedExField) June 6, 2022
https://t.co/VUcQkegbUk pic.twitter.com/jINxykaYuu
for the 2022 season— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 6, 2022
The Commanders announce that they will debut the team's new Fight Song at the preseason game on Aug. 13 against Carolina.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) June 6, 2022
They've previously hinted it will be a reworking of "Hail to the Redskins."
Per the team release: "Details on the season-long fan engagement program to help select the mascot will be announced later this summer."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 6, 2022
Oh god! Now we are going to have 8 months to argue over what the new mascot. Kill me now !— ChuckG (@chuckg716) June 6, 2022
What yall think? @HogfarmerChris @CommandersToday @jonallen93_ @BMitchandFinlay @john_keim @Kgskins26 @whoisjwright @juliedonaldson_ @Theismann7 @1067theFan @HogsHaven @Commanders @RiverboatRonHC pic.twitter.com/Rb5EMlVsmM— Jay (@VolareLife) February 4, 2022
But your name isss Hog Havvv..... pic.twitter.com/vwpqMxWn7u— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) June 6, 2022
With word out that the team is working on a mascot, they would be terribly foolish to not engage @brydfly in that effort. His concepts here are masterful. https://t.co/3IRBNPdPFF— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) June 6, 2022
If @whoisjwright and the @Commanders wants our brand to move forward with new traditions, a K9 German Shepherd is the best main mascot for WSH. BUT we can also have a secondary "legacy mascot" to represent Washington football BEFORE Commanders.— HurQlez (@HurQlez) June 6, 2022
RT if u agree pic.twitter.com/bVBXlJE3YT
We bringing redwolves back as the new mascot— str3tch ♂️ (@PAYNE_21) June 6, 2022
Other game-day plans this year:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 6, 2022
-Preseason Wk. 1 vs. CAR: Unveil revamped fight song
-Wk. 2 vs. JAX: Tribute to Washington legends from 1950s, 60s and 70s
-Wk. 7 vs. GB: Alumni homecoming
-Wk. 12 vs. ATL: Debut of permanent installation at FedEx for Sean Taylor
One of the perks of being an Ultra Package Season Ticket Member: An exclusive film breakdown with QB coach Ken Zampese— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 6, 2022
» https://t.co/DCRXi69QGz pic.twitter.com/xyX9ungNGR
Squad pic.twitter.com/PBXygYbD5E— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 6, 2022
Logan Paulsen said Jahan Dotson is absolutely dicing people up in OTAs and is near uncoverable— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) June 7, 2022
And the only DB that’s been able to stay on him is Benjamin St-Juste
"He's doing incredible. He's flying around, making plays."— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 6, 2022
WE SEE YOU, SIP ‼️@sip_662 | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/7LaIpQ9hZw— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 6, 2022
Monday work— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 6, 2022
Travon Walker (1st overall pick)— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) June 7, 2022
“Freakiest player in college football”
6’5” 272lbs
35.5” arms
4.51 40 yd dash
35.5” vertical
9.5 college career sacks
Montez Sweat (26th overall pick)
6’6” 260lbs
35.75” arms
4.41 40 yd dash
36” vertical
23.5 college career sacks
Sidearm no look pass from Carson Wentz to Dyami Brown— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) June 6, 2022
(Via @Commanders) pic.twitter.com/913CHr0IJg
Rivera (to Breer) on Wentz: pic.twitter.com/nKM5dDX1JP— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) June 7, 2022
I believe Carson Wentz will make Commanders fans say "Holy shit, what did he just do?" a bunch of times this year— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) June 6, 2022
The key is how many times will it be in a positive way vs how many times it will be in a negative way
Joined by the great @peter_king to discuss: Dan Snyder; Ron Rivera; Carson Wentz-why this might be a good situation for his turnaround; Joe Jacoby and Brian Mitchell HOF talk. Enjoy. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/9fayZ09OZP— John Keim (@john_keim) June 6, 2022
First runner-up as Woman of the Year raising a total of 1️⃣6️⃣6️⃣,5️⃣1️⃣4️⃣‼️— Julie Donaldson (@juliedonaldson_) June 6, 2022
I am still in awe of what we can accomplish when we decide to make a difference. THANK YOU to all that donated to help us kick cancers ass. I’d say we did darn good! @LLSusa #MWOY #BeatCancer pic.twitter.com/VCxH8geB9i
Ryan Fitzpatrick holds an unofficial, unscheduled retirement press conference and, amongst other things, lists his favorite all-time games and teammates, shares his toughest opponents, names the best QB in NFL history and details his word cloud.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 6, 2022
https://t.co/0vUWT69iZd pic.twitter.com/EXMWMyy2Sy
It's 3PM on the due date for @nflcommish and Dan Snyder to RSVP Congress re the June 22 hearing. As expected, no response yet. They'll continue to obfuscate and run clock in hopes the Senate flips in a few months. Time to go no-huddle, @OversightDems.#Subpoena #ReleaseTheReport— SkinsDraft (@SkinsDraft) June 6, 2022
From @NFLTotalAccess: #Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz isn’t happy with where extension talks stand and he let it be known… pic.twitter.com/A4B1LEFxBw— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 6, 2022
From @NFLTotalAccess: A look at the historic deal for #Rams DT Aaron Donald, who ends today as the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/WFlqci8FSc— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 6, 2022
Breaking: The Rams are giving Aaron Donald a two-year, $60 million extension, sources tell @adamschefter. pic.twitter.com/HtT7HFcMEp— ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2022
It is incredibly rare for a non-qb to be able to reset the market twice in his career. Shows how amazing a career Donald has had so far. #rams— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) June 6, 2022
Aaron Donald:— Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 6, 2022
2014: DROY, Pro Bowl
2015: All Pro, Pro Bowl
2016: All Pro, Pro Bowl
2017: All Pro, Pro Bowl, DPOY
2018: Unanimous All Pro, Pro Bowl, DPOY
2019: All Pro, Pro Bowl
2020: Unanimous All Pro, Pro Bowl, DPOY
2021: Unanimous All Pro, Pro Bowl
That’s how you get $95M.
Highest-Paid Non-QBs— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) June 6, 2022
Average Per Year, Current Contracts:
LAR DT Aaron Donald $31.7M
MIA WR Tyreek Hill $30.0M
PIT LB T.J. Watt $28.0M
LV WR Davante Adams $28.0M
I had planned, but forgot, to tweet today that by the end of 2024, Von Miller would've become the highest paid non-QB in NFL history.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) June 6, 2022
Well, good thing I forgot, b/c now Aaron Donald should pass him first, & become the first non-QB to earn $200M by 2024.https://t.co/2qeSKmQl9i
Mood in LA. pic.twitter.com/Bw2tERxtPK— NFL (@NFL) June 6, 2022
Apparently, the back of Les Snead's "fuck them picks" T-shirt says "fuck that cap."— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 6, 2022
Given the recent deals done for Rodgers and Donald, I would expect more big stars to mention retiring off big seasons.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) June 6, 2022
Of the top NFL Pass Rushers in 2021, all got to the QB faster than average pass rushers. However, Aaron Donald, Micah Parsons, and TJ Watt appear to have gotten home a hair quicker than Myles Garrett and the Bosa brothers pic.twitter.com/2NvMONLsnG— Conor "MGK = 9th best rappper ever" McAnalytics (@ConorMcQ5) June 6, 2022
The fact that Aaron Donald is fourth on the Hall of Famer monitor for DTs with only eight seasons is pretty remarkable. He's going to end up No. 1. I think he's got a damn good case as the best DT ever. Comparing him to other positions, well, that's tougher to do.— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) June 6, 2022
R.White on that list is Randy White, not Reggie White. Reggie White is also higher than Donald on the HOF monitor (and higher than Randy White too).— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) June 6, 2022
no argument from me https://t.co/Kery88LJiG— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) June 7, 2022
(ICYMI) 49ers excuse QB Jimmy Garoppolo from mandatory minicamphttps://t.co/Ak505xYtQN pic.twitter.com/KvwP4qxaHQ— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 7, 2022
Have fun with that one. https://t.co/hQeotgfmg0— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) June 6, 2022
Given that there's now a 23rd and 24th lawsuit, I'd be curious to learn whether or not the written disclosure on guarantees explained here is limited to only the first 22.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) June 6, 2022
Although, it may be disturbing to learn the answer. https://t.co/4MJOyRcRgF
There’s a strong PR element to off-field discipline in the NFL—and the league’s even been transparent on that (I.e. “protect the shield”). So public sentiment shouldn’t be ignored in the Deshaun Watson case.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) June 6, 2022
That’s where the 23rd and 24th lawsuits could affect the NFL’s call.
Romeo Crennel announced his retirement on Monday after 50 years of coaching. pic.twitter.com/8aknsYewXy— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 6, 2022
The #Madden23 official gameplay trailer is here— NFL (@NFL) June 7, 2022
(via @EAMaddenNFL) pic.twitter.com/r46GlLTvZC
I… am just going to note that there are *two* people at the start of this hike >.> pic.twitter.com/murB5TNbdH— Give me your sheep :3 (@matrioshkadog) June 5, 2022
June 5, 2022
