All aTwitter: 6 June 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Commanders Rookie Dinner was First Class pic.twitter.com/9HojSqsa70— Rick Doc Walker (@RickDocWalker) June 5, 2022
Landon Collins has 6 clips in this. https://t.co/MadWqMHc1a— Commanders Realm (@CommandersRealm) June 5, 2022
I know Curtis Samuel didn't play much last season, but if he's healthy, he can score the ball anytime from anywhere. If he's on the field with McLaurin, Dotson, McKissic and Logan Thomas, what are defenses gonna do? https://t.co/E7s8vzjKkp— Disco (@discoque5) June 5, 2022
But tuck that damn thing in! https://t.co/cuZk65G50V— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) June 5, 2022
June 6, 2022
Rick Snider’s Washington answers three questions on the Washington Commanders. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/U8Ks4SXpKv— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) June 5, 2022
Joe Jacoby scores his first and only career touchdown against the Vikings in 1984 pic.twitter.com/h9y4PwgJep— jacoby4HOF (@Jacoby4HOF) June 3, 2022
Jaguars vs Redskins (2006)— Vintage NFL (@NFL_vintage) June 5, 2022
Week 4 pic.twitter.com/YvD6LIgtAm
Never forget when Danny Trevathan hit the lineman with the hesitation— Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) June 6, 2022
pic.twitter.com/47wX4GzmSC
Could N'Keal Harry's best chance to make the team in New England entail a position switch? https://t.co/ymKrpQuV1Q— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 5, 2022
Three consecutive pitches— Welcome to the Ump Show (@umpjob) June 5, 2022
Division I baseball pic.twitter.com/MKUEKwzqoS
I’m not usually a big anti-umpire guy but this is actually straight up embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/ZETP26xVfv— Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) June 5, 2022
Something you don’t see everyday: a grizzly bear chasing wild horses in Alberta https://t.co/mYUk2TXEwc pic.twitter.com/MRpRhRMkJL— Tibult the Great (@Macbeth62944945) June 4, 2022
