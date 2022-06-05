All aTwitter: 5 June 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Being a season ticket member means getting exclusive access to events like a film breakdown with QB coach Ken Zampese!— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 4, 2022
Thank you to all those who attended!
» https://t.co/DCRXi69QGz pic.twitter.com/UMvdIt3rqE
June 4, 2022
I may be a homer, and I obviously have been a bigger Carson Wentz fan than most…— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) June 4, 2022
But Mayfield and Mac Jones (prob even Tannehill and even Matt Ryan) over Wentz is a complete SHAM!!! pic.twitter.com/pLsyJ02uog
#HTTC pic.twitter.com/qd2ZgeCQBW— Wizskins (@Itswizskins) June 4, 2022
Used to love John Madden's commentary. But what the heck is this?— Simon Thurston (@SimonPThurston) June 4, 2022
From the #Redskins 34-17 win over the #Giants in Dec 1991...
"brown and orange..." #HTTR #HTTC pic.twitter.com/zNEG7YUDWZ
What in the actual ---- is this ? https://t.co/kBZPqDnYEo— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) June 4, 2022
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...