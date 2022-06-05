All aTwitter: 5 June 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Being a season ticket member means getting exclusive access to events like a film breakdown with QB coach Ken Zampese!



Thank you to all those who attended!



» https://t.co/DCRXi69QGz pic.twitter.com/UMvdIt3rqE — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 4, 2022

I may be a homer, and I obviously have been a bigger Carson Wentz fan than most…



But Mayfield and Mac Jones (prob even Tannehill and even Matt Ryan) over Wentz is a complete SHAM!!! pic.twitter.com/pLsyJ02uog — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) June 4, 2022

Used to love John Madden's commentary. But what the heck is this?







From the #Redskins 34-17 win over the #Giants in Dec 1991...



"brown and orange..." #HTTR #HTTC pic.twitter.com/zNEG7YUDWZ — Simon Thurston (@SimonPThurston) June 4, 2022

What in the actual ---- is this ? https://t.co/kBZPqDnYEo — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) June 4, 2022

