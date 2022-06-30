Terry McLaurin thanks everyone who helped get him to this point in his career

Terry McLaurin got his deal with the Washington Commanders this week and got the raise that he earned. He has been the team's best weapon on offense and is a team leader on and off the field. McLaurin has always been a humble player, and he has been a fan favorite since his rookie year.

McLaurin signed a 3-year extension worth up to $71 million and got a $28 million signing bonus. That's big time money and puts him in ine with the top eschelon of NFL receivers. Terry wrote a long thank you to family, teammates, coaches, and fans. He also promised Washington fans that that he, and the team, will do everything in their power to bring the Washington Organization back to the upper echelon of football and reestablish a winning culture.

Playing in the NFL is a blessing and something I will never take for granted. From the moment I stepped on the field as a 7 year old to now, I continue to respect the game, play it the right way, and leave everything I have on the field. I love the grind and the process of getting better. Team accomplishments and goals have always far exceeded individual ones. From the day I was drafted, I've had the singular goal to win a Super Bowl with this franchise. This is on my mind every day when I walk into the building. While I am both humbled and ecstatic about this contract, it motivates me to work even harder. I understand and embrace the responsibility that comes with signing this extension. To whom much is given, much is required. There is no other place I would rather be, or fanbase I would want to represent.

As with any life altering achievement, nobody accomplishes it alone. It is impossible to thank everyone who has made a tremendous impact on me and my journey, but I need to thank a few specifically.

I am thankful to serve a God who has granted me endless grace and mercy. He is the reason I am standing here today. Without him I don't know where I would be. I am excited to see what he has in store for me and how he will use my testimony for his goodness.

I am thankful to my mom, dad, and sister Miah for their constant sacrifices. For being there every step of the way, and never wavering. They have been my backbone, and I am blessed because of their selflessness. The best is yet to come for our family and extended family. I love you.

My girlfriend Caitlyn, who pushes me to be the best version of myself everyday. I am excited to continue this journey with you and see all God has for us. Our growth together cannot be quantified. I am blessed beyond words to have you in my corner. You are truly special. I love you.

I want to thank the Snyder family, Dan and Tanya Snyder, Coach Rivera, the front office and the whole organization for believing and trusting in me to be an ambassador for this organization. I do not take this responsibility lightly and will continue to strive to be my best each day on and off the field.

Thank you to my teammates and coaches, both past and present, from Cathedral High School in Indianapolis and THE Ohio State University in Colombus, to the locker room and continued Commanders' culture we are collectively building in the DMV. My success is a reflection of the traits cultivated in these locker rooms and environments. I have been fortunate to form lifetime relationships and friendships. Thank you for pushing me to be the best teammate, leader, and competitor I could be. I cannot wait to work even harder.

And of course thank you to our amazing fans. I cannot thank you enough for all the ways you have supported me since the day I was drafted to Washington. You are truly one of a kind. Every opportunity to represent you gives me absolute joy. There is a proud history here in Washington. From the chants to the Hogs, I do not take any of it for granted. I know together, we all can bring the Washington Organization back to the upper echelon of football and reestablish a winning culture. That journey begins now. You deserve it, and we will do our best to make it happen. One day at a time, together, through hard work and dedication.

See you all this fall #HTTC

Gratitude, peace, and love.