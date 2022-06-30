All aTwitter: 30 June 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Ready for year 2 pic.twitter.com/7RZEljjM2h— SamuelCosmi (@SamCosmi) June 29, 2022
The big fella is primed to take a leap in Year 2#HTTC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 29, 2022
Year 1 loading pic.twitter.com/FT2fbDIRwm— Phidarian (Phil) Mathis (@PhidarianMathis) June 29, 2022
That dude @youngchase907 | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/RaOh4gJDCX— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 28, 2022
Most years with 20+ Pass TD and fewer than 10 INT over last 5 seasons— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) June 28, 2022
Aaron Rodgers 4
Carson Wentz 4
Drew Brees 4
Russell Wilson 3
7 players tied 2 pic.twitter.com/D3M3C1K9bQ
The Commanders will wear a patch on their jerseys this year celebrating the 90th anniversary of the franchise.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) June 29, 2022
It will be unveiled on July 9th, the actual anniversary. pic.twitter.com/KeMTxMDuPo
The Commanders will unveil a 90th anniversary patch on July 9 (the 90th anniversary of the franchise's founding). The patch will be worn all season.— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) June 29, 2022
For comparison, here are their last four anniversary patches:https://t.co/L7Ifn3MRT5 pic.twitter.com/ITBA4gpDae
https://t.co/SAEnsgBkCU pic.twitter.com/IrkpVIRcC1— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) June 29, 2022
Unbelievable. Not a true starter on this list. Save Alex Smith, but he was hurt and wasn't the same. #HTTC #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/HMB3oF9KG8— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) June 29, 2022
Terry McLaurin’s 3,090 yards are good for 15th in team history. He may pass Roy Jefferson, Jordan Reed, and Henry Ellard in ‘22.— All-Pro Reels (@allproreels) June 29, 2022
McLaurin’s 67.2 y/pg good for 4th all time behind Laveranues Coles, DeSean Jackson, and Gary Clark (71.7)
’ . pic.twitter.com/H0P9gjOZNE
Since Terry McLaurin was drafted in 2019 he’s among 10 WR w at least 220 catches, 3000 yds and 15 td and he is the only one that has been drafted since 2018. He also has the most yds per catch at 13.9 of the group pic.twitter.com/V8gg0dADva— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 29, 2022
And I’m tryna bite sum https://t.co/XGUkO529zE— Kam Curl (@KCurl_2) June 29, 2022
330lb pallof rotations? Had to give this a try. pic.twitter.com/tVbkcQaVTv— Weston Schweitzer (@WSchweitzer71) June 29, 2022
I’ll actually take the OVER on all three https://t.co/hN1whlzbvC— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) June 29, 2022
Now that Terry has been extended, there's only one more thing to do this offseason: https://t.co/9Uiq8W9ayA— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) June 29, 2022
Someone hasn't seen the Commanders linebacker depth chart or the play of James Smith-Williams (or, for that matter, Efe Obada or Bunmi Rotimi). https://t.co/EiR4gCqdy4 pic.twitter.com/nA9cXXJdm0— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) June 29, 2022
Free Agent DE Carlos Dunlap Considering Options, "Deciding On The Best Fit" https://t.co/GVvZEbm9Ot pic.twitter.com/LNe8ZFXe4h— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) June 30, 2022
PFN wants Landon Collins to play for every NFC East team eventually https://t.co/hILxFiE5kT— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) June 29, 2022
Here are all of the quarterbacks the Philadelphia Eagles have beaten in the last two years:— RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) June 29, 2022
- Nick Mullens
- Daniel Jones (2x)
- Ben DiNucci
- Taysom Hill
- Matt Ryan
- Sam Darnold
- Jared Goff
- Teddy Bridgewater
- Trevor Siemian
- Zach Wilson
- Garrett Gilbert
- Taylor Heinicke https://t.co/UUtk7mQlt4
Can we stop it w/ the 'Andrew Berry is playing 4D chess' stuff?— Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) June 29, 2022
I believe any reasonable person would agree:
1. He botched the Baker situation resulting in him having no trade value
2. He underestimated how bad the Watson situation was going to be.
Tell me I'm wrong. #Browns
From @NFLTotalAccess: The Deshaun Watson disciplinary hearing is headed for a third day. pic.twitter.com/plutdW3B49— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 29, 2022
.@AlbertBreer on @afternoon923FAN: "One thing I heard definitively over the weekend, Sue L. Robinson wasn't happy how public some things have become. (I think) there is some concern with the league this thing could go the other way (in favor of Deshaun Watson)."— 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 29, 2022
Dak silently grinding! Best season loading… pic.twitter.com/rMJUbLGien— CowboysFanTalk (@Cowboys_FanTalk) June 29, 2022
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett working Gun 3 playing Seams on drop then turning back foot/hip to middle into a jump stop to make a straight, balanced throw with consistent sequence to 14yd Hinge/Run back. Always better to close to a throw then swing open. @TEST_Football pic.twitter.com/IZJiKRW7ES— Tony Racioppi (@Tonyrazz03) June 29, 2022
Patrick Mahomes ➡️ Skyy Moore— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) June 29, 2022
(via IG | @bobbystroupe) pic.twitter.com/QcMaSxFYlk
Can confirm @WashWizards have traded for Monte Morris and Will Barton from Denver. The Nuggets will receive KCP and Ish Smith. Wizards got their starting PG and a two way player in Baltimore native Barton. First reported by @ShamsCharania— Chris Miller (@cmillsnbcs) June 29, 2022
Love this deal (@TheAthletic is reporting).— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) June 29, 2022
I still wish they'd move Beal and start over but they're not doing that. They're trying to get the highest seed possible. This makes them better. Wizards get their starting PG before July even begins. pic.twitter.com/8McFyWK6w4
NFL QBs as drinks pic.twitter.com/Yiz9Jc5Rdx— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) June 29, 2022
back when life was great pic.twitter.com/KFoeHSybht— ༺☆ ☆༻ (@plvnetmimi) June 27, 2022
Writing that novel ?— JimJuum (@jimjuum) June 29, 2022
Some tips from an expert .. pic.twitter.com/lJ5EAtrAhU
