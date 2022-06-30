All aTwitter: 30 June 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Ready for year 2 pic.twitter.com/7RZEljjM2h — SamuelCosmi (@SamCosmi) June 29, 2022

The big fella is primed to take a leap in Year 2#HTTC — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 29, 2022

Year 1 loading pic.twitter.com/FT2fbDIRwm — Phidarian (Phil) Mathis (@PhidarianMathis) June 29, 2022

Most years with 20+ Pass TD and fewer than 10 INT over last 5 seasons



Aaron Rodgers 4

Carson Wentz 4

Drew Brees 4

Russell Wilson 3

7 players tied 2 pic.twitter.com/D3M3C1K9bQ — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) June 28, 2022

The Commanders will wear a patch on their jerseys this year celebrating the 90th anniversary of the franchise.



It will be unveiled on July 9th, the actual anniversary. pic.twitter.com/KeMTxMDuPo — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) June 29, 2022

The Commanders will unveil a 90th anniversary patch on July 9 (the 90th anniversary of the franchise's founding). The patch will be worn all season.



For comparison, here are their last four anniversary patches:https://t.co/L7Ifn3MRT5 pic.twitter.com/ITBA4gpDae — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) June 29, 2022

Unbelievable. Not a true starter on this list. Save Alex Smith, but he was hurt and wasn't the same. #HTTC #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/HMB3oF9KG8 — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) June 29, 2022

Terry McLaurin’s 3,090 yards are good for 15th in team history. He may pass Roy Jefferson, Jordan Reed, and Henry Ellard in ‘22.



McLaurin’s 67.2 y/pg good for 4th all time behind Laveranues Coles, DeSean Jackson, and Gary Clark (71.7)



’ . pic.twitter.com/H0P9gjOZNE — All-Pro Reels (@allproreels) June 29, 2022

Since Terry McLaurin was drafted in 2019 he’s among 10 WR w at least 220 catches, 3000 yds and 15 td and he is the only one that has been drafted since 2018. He also has the most yds per catch at 13.9 of the group pic.twitter.com/V8gg0dADva — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 29, 2022

And I’m tryna bite sum https://t.co/XGUkO529zE — Kam Curl (@KCurl_2) June 29, 2022

330lb pallof rotations? Had to give this a try. pic.twitter.com/tVbkcQaVTv — Weston Schweitzer (@WSchweitzer71) June 29, 2022

I’ll actually take the OVER on all three https://t.co/hN1whlzbvC — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) June 29, 2022

Now that Terry has been extended, there's only one more thing to do this offseason: https://t.co/9Uiq8W9ayA — KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) June 29, 2022

Someone hasn't seen the Commanders linebacker depth chart or the play of James Smith-Williams (or, for that matter, Efe Obada or Bunmi Rotimi). https://t.co/EiR4gCqdy4 pic.twitter.com/nA9cXXJdm0 — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) June 29, 2022

Free Agent DE Carlos Dunlap Considering Options, "Deciding On The Best Fit" https://t.co/GVvZEbm9Ot pic.twitter.com/LNe8ZFXe4h — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) June 30, 2022

PFN wants Landon Collins to play for every NFC East team eventually https://t.co/hILxFiE5kT — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) June 29, 2022

Here are all of the quarterbacks the Philadelphia Eagles have beaten in the last two years:

- Nick Mullens

- Daniel Jones (2x)

- Ben DiNucci

- Taysom Hill

- Matt Ryan

- Sam Darnold

- Jared Goff

- Teddy Bridgewater

- Trevor Siemian

- Zach Wilson

- Garrett Gilbert

- Taylor Heinicke https://t.co/UUtk7mQlt4 — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) June 29, 2022

Can we stop it w/ the 'Andrew Berry is playing 4D chess' stuff?



I believe any reasonable person would agree:



1. He botched the Baker situation resulting in him having no trade value



2. He underestimated how bad the Watson situation was going to be.



Tell me I'm wrong. #Browns — Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) June 29, 2022

From @NFLTotalAccess: The Deshaun Watson disciplinary hearing is headed for a third day. pic.twitter.com/plutdW3B49 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 29, 2022

.@AlbertBreer on @afternoon923FAN: "One thing I heard definitively over the weekend, Sue L. Robinson wasn't happy how public some things have become. (I think) there is some concern with the league this thing could go the other way (in favor of Deshaun Watson)." — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 29, 2022

Dak silently grinding! Best season loading… pic.twitter.com/rMJUbLGien — CowboysFanTalk (@Cowboys_FanTalk) June 29, 2022

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett working Gun 3 playing Seams on drop then turning back foot/hip to middle into a jump stop to make a straight, balanced throw with consistent sequence to 14yd Hinge/Run back. Always better to close to a throw then swing open. @TEST_Football pic.twitter.com/IZJiKRW7ES — Tony Racioppi (@Tonyrazz03) June 29, 2022

Can confirm @WashWizards have traded for Monte Morris and Will Barton from Denver. The Nuggets will receive KCP and Ish Smith. Wizards got their starting PG and a two way player in Baltimore native Barton. First reported by @ShamsCharania — Chris Miller (@cmillsnbcs) June 29, 2022

Love this deal (@TheAthletic is reporting).



I still wish they'd move Beal and start over but they're not doing that. They're trying to get the highest seed possible. This makes them better. Wizards get their starting PG before July even begins. pic.twitter.com/8McFyWK6w4 — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) June 29, 2022

NFL QBs as drinks pic.twitter.com/Yiz9Jc5Rdx — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) June 29, 2022

back when life was great pic.twitter.com/KFoeHSybht — ༺☆ ☆༻ (@plvnetmimi) June 27, 2022

Writing that novel ?

Some tips from an expert .. pic.twitter.com/lJ5EAtrAhU — JimJuum (@jimjuum) June 29, 2022

