All aTwitter: 3 June 2022

E L E V A T E pic.twitter.com/xavZVvZGaJ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 2, 2022

All ways good to see my guy @cj_wentz ! Can’t wait to watch him play this year. pic.twitter.com/DXn9lpUvCf — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) June 2, 2022

I'm a big fan of both Chase Young & Ron Rivera not putting a timetable on Chase's return from his torn right ACL. Each guy regarding the recovery is speaking confidently but in a very measured way. Underpromise & overdeliver. The exact opposite of All In For Week 1. #Commanders — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) June 1, 2022

Yep. 55,000 is the total number. There is no intent to bid for Super Bowls or Final Fours - the goal is to provide a strong atmosphere for regular-season football games. https://t.co/2ASLyXhPuo — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) June 2, 2022

After playing for nine teams over 17 NFL seasons, Ryan Fitzpatrick has told his former teammates in an incredible text he sent to them that he is retiring.



Here is a copy of that text, via @Fred22Jackson. pic.twitter.com/BjpAPaYagb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 2, 2022

Newly retired QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is in talks with Amazon for a possible broadcasting role, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed (1st by @RapSheet). — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 2, 2022

I’ll go on record here and say Ryan Fitzpatrick will quickly emerge as a star in broadcasting. He’s brilliant, great sense of humor, self-deprecating & fearless. I hope he’s given the freedom to do whatever he wants to do. Excited to watch! — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) June 3, 2022

I wonder if it's possible that the only two players to ever retire as Washington Football Teamers will end up being Alex Smith and Ryan Fitzpatrick?? https://t.co/VysBsBMQp4 — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) June 3, 2022

Frank Gore, the No. 3 all-time leading rusher in NFL history, is signing a one-day contract with San Francisco and retiring as a 49er, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. Next stop Canton. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 2, 2022

Frank Gore suffered two torn ACLs while at Miami and still played 16 seasons in the NFL rushing for 16,000 yards including nine 1,000+ yard seasons. — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) June 2, 2022

Everybody out here having a good time. Except for Percy Butler. Who's looking to kill the running back in the hole .#HTTC #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/ox1mK4y4j3 — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) June 3, 2022

Szn tix members are family & family get special access. Those who chose the “Ultra” package get a legit film breakdown session! We heard you last year & not only made games more affordable but created “only here” year round moments for you. Jealous I can’t be there tonight! #HTTC https://t.co/HfvYG7ro9Q — Jason Wright (@whoisjwright) June 2, 2022

The #Bills are signing WR Tavon Austin, according to a source and, well, Austin’s IG. Former eighth overall pick had 24 catches in seven games with the #Jaguars last year. pic.twitter.com/0l735Mh5tf — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 3, 2022

The NFL Management Council informed clubs tonight that COVID surveillance testing of players and staff is no longer required, regardless of an individual's vaccination status, per sources.



Another step back towards normalcy after NFL-NFLPA protocols were suspended in March. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 3, 2022

In other news from the memo: No more "Tier" restrictions in facility or travel party, and clubs may individually determine whether to require COVID vaccines/boosters for staff, subject to state law. So unvaccinated coaches who were restricted in 2021 may not be in 2022. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 3, 2022

The greatest two-yard run in NFL history.



RIP Marion Barber! ️ pic.twitter.com/9m5PQVZng8 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) June 1, 2022

People like to say that nothing good comes out of social media. I disagree. Can you help me prove my theory & help tackle blood cancer by donating to my Leukemia & Lymphoma fundraiser? I'm $2500 short of my goal with 48 hours left & every $ helps https://t.co/1jlBEiiJwC — Tailgate Ted (@TailgateTed) June 2, 2022

Buried in a footnote to the 23rd lawsuit against Deshaun Watson is a bombshell -- last year, he offered each plaintiff $100,000 to settle the claims against him. However, not all of the plaintiffs would accept the "aggressive" NDA that was proposed. https://t.co/szrqvcCDpp — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 3, 2022

One of the weirdest things about moving to Maryland is that sometimes folks here will just be like "it is time to eat crabs."



They invite you over. There is no other planned activity. There are bushels of crabs in paper bags, and our job is to eat them. — Meg Elison (@megelison) June 2, 2022

The University of Miami is serving vanilla milkshakes with buffalo wings, ranch and hot sauce at its baseball game tomorrow



(via @MarkLightShake) pic.twitter.com/bEFEjT0YTs — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 2, 2022

