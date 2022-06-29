All aTwitter: 29 June 2022 - The “Terry gets a bag” edition

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Sources: The #Commanders and star WR Terry McLaurin have agreed to terms on a 3-year deal worth $23.3M per year new money. Another WR cashes in.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 28, 2022
From @NFLTotalAccess: #Commanders WR Terry McLaurin becomes the latest pass-catcher this season to secure the . pic.twitter.com/ex9XXqDamu— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 29, 2022
The deal length is noteworthy. As mgmt I would be much more comfortable with these 3-year deals in the 23-25 range than the five-year deals. (And as a player, there's less potential fluff and a chance to hit the market again young). https://t.co/XtA63CV4JK— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) June 28, 2022
Nobody deserves it more, congrats fam ✊ @TheTerry_25 @ESG_Baker https://t.co/oF9NFTzleS— DeAndre Carter (@DCarter_2) June 28, 2022
#HTTR 6/25/2022 Redskins Marching Band pic.twitter.com/5rRgrLcwcQ— RedskinsHUB (@RedskinsHUB1) June 28, 2022
June 28, 2022
Drafting a player in the 3rd round and giving him a contract that's top-5 at his position 3 years later is unheard of around here.— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) June 28, 2022
This is how good teams do it!#HTTC
A three-year contract extension worth up to $71M is a good deal for both Terry McLaurin & the #Commanders. He deservedly gets paid & can re-test the market in a few years. #Commanders get cost certainty & have him under contract through 2025 (his age-30 season). Excellent news!— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) June 28, 2022
The new three-year extension for Terry McLaurin includes a $28 million signing bonus, the largest given to any wide receiver, and also has 76.4 percent of the new money in deal guaranteed. The deal contractually ties the 26-year-old McLaurin to Washington through the 2025 season.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 28, 2022
Worth every penny @TheTerry_25— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 28, 2022
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/FthR3rkl7K
@TheTerry_25 congrats homie you deserved nothing less✊ ✊ ✊— Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) June 28, 2022
Jon Allen just called into us on #GrantAndDanny from the golf course to celebrate his teammate Terry McLaurin getting paid by the #Commanders.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) June 28, 2022
YEAHHHH T!!! Worth EVERY penny!— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) June 28, 2022
Well deserve @TheTerry_25 best 17 in this league— David Bada (@DavidBada8) June 28, 2022
Nobody deserves that more than 17— Kelvin Harmon (@_HarmonK) June 28, 2022
.@AntonioGibson14 showed love after Terry McLaurin got a bag— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 29, 2022
(via @Commanders) pic.twitter.com/yn6j6YNxt5
Terry McLaurin is 1 of 6 players in the last 25 seasons to have 50+ receptions, 900+ receiving yards & 4+ receiving TD in each of their first 3 NFL seasons— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) June 28, 2022
Others: DK Metcalf, Michael Thomas, Odell Beckham Jr., A.J. Green & Randy Moss
WR deals this offseason include:— Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 28, 2022
▫️Davante Adams: 5-yrs, $142M
▫️Tyreek Hill: 4-yrs, $120M
▫️A.J. Brown: 4-yrs, $100M
▫️Stefon Diggs: 4-yrs, $96M
▫️Cooper Kupp: 3-yrs, $80.1M
▫️Terry McLaurin: 3-yrs, $71M
▫️D.J. Moore: 3-yrs, $61.884M
▫️Mike Williams/Chris Godwin: 3-yrs, $60M
Terry McLaurin is possibly the single most underrated WR in the NFLpic.twitter.com/MPwwnNYNJJ— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 28, 2022
At this moment in time, Terry is the most important player this organization has had in 30 years. This is a fair deal for a fantastic player & person. So happy for him and our fans! pic.twitter.com/t6Bx56HuXg— Tim Meek (@TimIndySkinsFan) June 28, 2022
I love this structure for the #Commanders.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) June 28, 2022
Pay McLaurin through his age 30 season and guarantee him more at signing and overall to keep the overall numbers a bit below market. Now you've got four more years with your guy. Correct message sent. Attaboys for everybody.
We're discussing the McLaurin deal with @PFF_Brad right now on #GrantAndDanny:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) June 28, 2022
"He gets more money over the first three years than AJ Brown. Every metric of this deal is great fro Terry McLaurin." Says the team did a great job too because he's not under contract after age 30.
Our guy @PFF_Brad thinks Terry McLaurin got a great deal.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) June 28, 2022
"I think he got whatever he wanted. He had a ton of leverage in this negotiation. Every way you break down this deal - it's not bad for Washington, he's a phenomenal player -but every metric is a win for Terry McLaurin."
WE ARE SO BACK pic.twitter.com/4cvHt1UepX— grähãm (@TerryOPOYszn) June 28, 2022
Terry is signed! LFG! #HTTC pic.twitter.com/35AvgCOihW— Shelley (@Shellsyeah81) June 28, 2022
This is a training camp scrum with Terry from his rookie year. He said QBs liked his body language and I asked him what that meant. It was my first glimpse at his intelligence. Walked away thinking, “This guy might be different” pic.twitter.com/m7TeSXPyE1— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 28, 2022
The Commanders had to get the Terry deal done. Had to. Why? Allow me to explain pic.twitter.com/3q6RmLBctK— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 29, 2022
Terry Mclaurin is the best WR in the— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) June 28, 2022
.
Who agrees❓️ #HTTC pic.twitter.com/h2jFkZHS1z
June 29, 2022
June 29, 2022
The Commanders have rejected recent trade inquiries for starting DT Daron Payne, according to @BenStandig— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 28, 2022
Payne recorded 14.5 sacks in 4 seasons in Washington.https://t.co/JYtWuh0bV6 pic.twitter.com/wUzpQWwSS7
This seems to be the perfect vacation fit. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/FD6ihzpQcR— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) June 28, 2022
In the Deshaun Watson disciplinary hearing, my sense is Watson counsel will not only bring up behavior of certain owners, but acquiescence of the Texans re Watson's behavior.— Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) June 28, 2022
Representing Watson is Jeffrey Kessler, longtime thorn in management's side. He will hold no punches.
The disciplinary hearing for #Browns QB Deshaun Watson in front of jointly appointed Judge Sue Robinson has adjourned for the day. The expectation is that it’ll continue tomorrow.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 28, 2022
From @NFLTotalAccess: Day 1 of #Browns QB Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing has ended. Expect both sides back tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/nR8EwFrioe— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 28, 2022
"...Dumb ways to die— Frau_Weasley (@frau_weasley) June 27, 2022
So many dumb ways to die..." pic.twitter.com/R5rUGchJaq
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...