Report: Terry McLaurin signs 3-year extension that is worth up to $71 million with the Washington Commanders

Scary Terry stays in Washington

By Scott Jennings
NFL: Preseason-Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Terry McLaurin has signed a 3-year extension with the Washington Commanders that is worth up to $71 million in new money per Adam Schefter. This locks up their #1 priority for an extension, and pays a team captain for exceeding his 3rd round draft status to lead Washington on and off the field.

Terry McLaurin's contract status has been hanging over Washington's head all off season. The market for WRs exploded this year as $20m/year was quickly made the minimum for a WR1. McLaurin reportedly stopped attending all team functions after the Philadelphia Eagles made a big draft day trade for Tennessee Titans WR AJ Brown and gave him a 4 year, $100 million extension.

Terry McLaurin continued his holdout through 3 weeks of OTAs and the team's mandatory mini-camp while he worked out on his own. There were never any reports that negotiations were in danger of collapsing, but the last report put the two sides far apart.

This contract extension is the best news from an otherwise uninspiring offseason that has seen far more news come from the unofficially suspended owner than the football team he oversees.

