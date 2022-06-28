All aTwitter: 28 June 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
This is the view from our BRAND NEW touchdown tables! No obstruction, mesh seating, table, and of course free food, alcohol, and parking.— Claire Domshick (@CommanderCD) June 27, 2022
These tables go FAST so if you are interested, DM me or email me at claire.domshick@commanders.com #HTTC pic.twitter.com/J2wZF8Y3tD
The rookies spent the day exploring the city— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 27, 2022
Montez Sweat makes the tackle. Nice job. But.... Daron Payne. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/9qzntYbR9z— John Keim (@john_keim) September 14, 2020
QB1 pic.twitter.com/TsptmGv5YR— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 27, 2022
In 2019, Carson Wentz became the only QB in #NFL history to have 4,000+ passing yards without having a 500-yard WR. pic.twitter.com/9tBq63nVg0— NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) June 26, 2022
For Commanders fans that could use a smile, we did an hour of folks calling in w their favorite Redskins game ever. Lotta fun answers, spanning from the 60s to 2020 Wild Card game. @BMitchliveNBCS answer was obvious - Super Bowl 26 - I had two https://t.co/sgQcEg9sxy— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 27, 2022
Always great to have @TheTerry_25 home‼️ #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/s4Eto5kekk— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) June 27, 2022
Statement from a House Oversight committee spokesperson: pic.twitter.com/qDtasDlAKH— John Keim (@john_keim) June 27, 2022
Received this text from a spokesperson for Dan Snyder: pic.twitter.com/jMPj4C4iXk— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 27, 2022
Julian Edelman was asked about former #Patriots TE Martellus Bennett calling ex-Pats QB Jimmy Garoppolo a "Bitch" and that "You can't win with a bitch for a quarterback."— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 27, 2022
Edelman concludes: "I can understand why Marty thinks like that." pic.twitter.com/s2LMHq4dD3
Adrian Peterson and Le’Veon Bell have signed contracts for a heavyweight boxing exhibition on July 30 at https://t.co/jQOG7qPgUR Arena in Los Angeles, sources tell @MikeCoppinger. pic.twitter.com/8NuDo6KF1y— ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 27, 2022
The front & back of your favorite Unc celebrating his 54th bday. Yes, unc turned 54 today. Had I not told you my age. You prob wouldn’t have guessed it. Now that I’m telling you, you prob don’t believe it. Happy Bday to everyone celebrating a bday today & Cancer’s rule the world. pic.twitter.com/lxbGNyMGGl— shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) June 26, 2022
Watch the full video on Youtube: https://t.co/zTOAhuoxSv— Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) June 27, 2022
Insane pic.twitter.com/uvoh3XMUdT— Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) June 27, 2022
