All aTwitter: 28 June 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

This is the view from our BRAND NEW touchdown tables! No obstruction, mesh seating, table, and of course free food, alcohol, and parking.



These tables go FAST so if you are interested, DM me or email me at claire.domshick@commanders.com #HTTC pic.twitter.com/J2wZF8Y3tD — Claire Domshick (@CommanderCD) June 27, 2022

The rookies spent the day exploring the city — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 27, 2022

Montez Sweat makes the tackle. Nice job. But.... Daron Payne. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/9qzntYbR9z — John Keim (@john_keim) September 14, 2020

In 2019, Carson Wentz became the only QB in #NFL history to have 4,000+ passing yards without having a 500-yard WR. pic.twitter.com/9tBq63nVg0 — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) June 26, 2022

For Commanders fans that could use a smile, we did an hour of folks calling in w their favorite Redskins game ever. Lotta fun answers, spanning from the 60s to 2020 Wild Card game. @BMitchliveNBCS answer was obvious - Super Bowl 26 - I had two https://t.co/sgQcEg9sxy — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 27, 2022

Statement from a House Oversight committee spokesperson: pic.twitter.com/qDtasDlAKH — John Keim (@john_keim) June 27, 2022

Received this text from a spokesperson for Dan Snyder: pic.twitter.com/jMPj4C4iXk — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 27, 2022

Julian Edelman was asked about former #Patriots TE Martellus Bennett calling ex-Pats QB Jimmy Garoppolo a "Bitch" and that "You can't win with a bitch for a quarterback."



Edelman concludes: "I can understand why Marty thinks like that." pic.twitter.com/s2LMHq4dD3 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 27, 2022

Adrian Peterson and Le’Veon Bell have signed contracts for a heavyweight boxing exhibition on July 30 at https://t.co/jQOG7qPgUR Arena in Los Angeles, sources tell @MikeCoppinger. pic.twitter.com/8NuDo6KF1y — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 27, 2022

The front & back of your favorite Unc celebrating his 54th bday. Yes, unc turned 54 today. Had I not told you my age. You prob wouldn’t have guessed it. Now that I’m telling you, you prob don’t believe it. Happy Bday to everyone celebrating a bday today & Cancer’s rule the world. pic.twitter.com/lxbGNyMGGl — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) June 26, 2022

Watch the full video on Youtube: https://t.co/zTOAhuoxSv — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) June 27, 2022

