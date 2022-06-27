Dan Snyder and his lawyers are not accepting service on the House Oversight Committee's subpoena

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform held a hearing last week on the Washington Commanders toxic workplace holistory, and accusations of sexual misconduct against owner Dan Snyder. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell testified virtually last week, but Snyder's absence was glaring. He refused several attempts by the Committee to arrange for his testimony. This led to a subpoena for Dan Snyder from the Committee to force his appearance.

Snyder was out of the country last week, and continues his oversees ventures this week. His lawyer is also out of the country. These were some of the excuses given to the Committee for Snyder's lawyers refusing service on the subpoena.

A source tells me Dan Snyder’s lawyers were in touch with the committtee on Friday and throughout the weekend trying to set up a call to discuss a path forward for additional cooperation and to address the remaining due process concerns. @wusa9 #HTTC https://t.co/WrYodddoMy — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) June 27, 2022

“Dan and his lawyer are unavailable on the date provided by the committee for the deposition. For that reason and because many of the due process concerns have yet to be addressed, Dan’s lawyer could not accept service,” a source close to Snyder said. “Dan’s lawyers were in touch with the committee on Friday and throughout the weekend trying to set up a call to discuss a path forward for additional cooperation and to address the remaining due process concerns,” the source said.

The Oversight Committee responded to Snyder's latest refusal to testify.