All aTwitter: 27 June 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Banks, based on her involvement in the NFL investigation into Tiffani Johnston's allegations: "I'm cautiously optimistic that we'll see a good, honest report coming out of there and I think that we will have some information that is important and newsworthy and have an impact." https://t.co/bnL04e9DvS — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 26, 2022

A small subpoena-related update in this: The House Committee asked Dan Snyder's lawyer to accept the service of the subpoena and she replied she isn't authorized to do so.



Two sides continue to haggle over specifics: https://t.co/0CKrsLBaqT — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) June 26, 2022

What a wedding! Congrats to my client, Tim Settle and his amazing wife, Sabrina #billsmafia pic.twitter.com/fSgX3aRHBJ — Andrew Ross (@NFLagentandy) June 25, 2022

Latest On 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo https://t.co/fzECDrGirQ pic.twitter.com/wSBYbD9Yyr — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) June 25, 2022

The NFL seeking an indefinite suspension of at least one year was first reported by @andrewlbeaton. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) June 26, 2022

Inside the upcoming Deshaun Watson hearing—where the NFL is pushing for an indefinite suspension that would be no shorter than one season: https://t.co/XRvsDt8V0M — Andrew Beaton (@andrewlbeaton) June 25, 2022

The initial disciplinary ruling in the Deshaun Watson case will be made by Sue L. Robinson. She is a former U.S. district judge and is the disciplinary officer jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) June 26, 2022

If Sue Robinson rules that Deshaun Watson did not violate the conduct policy, the case is done; there is no appeal possible. If she rules that Watson violated the policy and she imposes disciplinary measures, either the NFL or NFLPA can appeal to Roger Goodell or his designee. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) June 26, 2022

The NFLPA ideally would like a system in which Roger Goodell makes the initial ruling and a neutral arbitrator resolves any appeal. But this is about give-and-take in collective bargaining, and this was as far as the NFL was willing to go. Goodell retained the final word. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) June 26, 2022

It looks like the NFL has another team to investigate, before inevitably brushing everything it learns under the rug. https://t.co/OoSULkUks9 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 26, 2022

What Convinced Ryan Fitzpatrick To Finally Hang Up His Cleats? https://t.co/Sz6X2J9j6d pic.twitter.com/UE1Kc26fGT — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) June 27, 2022

Remember when Jamaal Charles scored five touchdowns against the Raiders in 2013? pic.twitter.com/9NbvRGib9Q — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) June 26, 2022

.@gronk set out to prove himself at the 2010 #NFLCombine.



Safe to say he did that and more. pic.twitter.com/EOoytT5yuH — NFL (@NFL) June 26, 2022

Scary sight in San Diego. Bryce Harper had to leave the game after taking a pitch off his hand. pic.twitter.com/uDeTOiOqjT — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 26, 2022

Imagine being the greatest hitter in the sport and your season could potentially be over.



Harper makes sure to accept Snell's apology before even reaching the dugout



World class Bryce Harper pic.twitter.com/rfLuFveqmY — Phillies Muse (@Phillies_Muse) June 26, 2022

https://t.co/f5ikOfPI7q



Can’t figure out where that Movie or TV Series you want to watch is streaming?



You need JustWatch.



It allows you to search the name of any movie or tv series and locate where you can watch it online. pic.twitter.com/nx0ose9Iml — Alex Brogan (@_alexbrogan) June 25, 2022

Stanley Kubrick’s epic “Full Metal Jacket” about the Vietnam war was released 35 years ago today….IMO this is one of most iconic scenes in movie history pic.twitter.com/lSBPaQpYs2 — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) June 26, 2022

Unitree Go1 is a new genertion robot dog that can reach a speed of 17 km/h, with adaptive joints and intelligent side follow system. This is a mass testing event in a Unitree factory [read more: https://t.co/SIcppn0k4c] pic.twitter.com/vgcpACXDKq — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) June 25, 2022

