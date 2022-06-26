All aTwitter: 26 June 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

In thanking family, friends and Sloane's medical team, Smith wrote: "This has been by far the most challenging time we have EVER been through. We know it’s not over and we have a journey ahead of us, but without all of you we could not have gotten this far." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 25, 2022

Bleacher Report obviously has NO pulse on this group in WSH. Coaches and players rave about Wentz. The regret may be not finding an true upgrade and starter at LB. — Commando Bando (DW) (@DSuperman25) June 26, 2022

Had a good day at kam curl camp @KCurl_2 pic.twitter.com/IyMAG2mnjF — Rayesean Ellis (@ellis_rayesean) June 25, 2022

Thanks everyone who made this a huge success pic.twitter.com/NS9sHhq5YR — Greg Curl (@CoachGCurl) June 25, 2022

More on Cleveland Browns’ QB Deshaun Watson's NFL disciplinary hearing, which is now scheduled to start Tuesday, per sources:https://t.co/m4G1WDbKHd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 25, 2022

A full-season suspension would pause Deshaun Watson's contract for a year, putting him under contract to the Browns through 2027, not 2026. It also would replace his $46M salary in 2023 with his 2022 salary of $1.035M. https://t.co/SoMvQzuEq3 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 25, 2022

Jameis workouts built different pic.twitter.com/3HwZFtDbq8 — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) June 25, 2022

every time a new Jameis workout video drops I remember how he’s always prepared for anything pic.twitter.com/S3ZAGGIueu — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 25, 2022

Ovi plays soccer the exact same way he plays hockey. pic.twitter.com/02t7qPJlF4 — Natey WSOP (@BarstoolNate) June 25, 2022

Alex Ovechkin is a goal scorer. Period.



left footed too!pic.twitter.com/Wm7xgRvQus — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 25, 2022

Electric call for the game winner. Very Cool pic.twitter.com/YQWBX8bXEg — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) June 26, 2022

Just how good was Sydney McLaughlin's 51.41s in the 400m hurdles?



If she had competed against the 400m flat runners, she would still have made the final at the USATF Championships. The final qualifying time was 51.42s. pic.twitter.com/u3rGmMxybo — Track & Field Gazette (@Athleticsglobe) June 25, 2022

Did a little search. Both ladies survived.



But they learned their lessons.



https://t.co/dsrb1Sfqmd — Blasé Aboh ~ Metaverse Oprah™ (@AimLEGEND_) June 24, 2022

