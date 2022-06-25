All aTwitter: 25 June 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

@JahanDotson's letter to our fans — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 24, 2022

.@deuce2_ is ready to make the jump in year 2️⃣ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 24, 2022

Rick Snider’s Washington says there only two ways for the Washington Commanders to get fans back. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/SVuwOTGnlK — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) June 24, 2022

This seems to be a hidden gem in Brian LaFemina's deposition:

pic.twitter.com/v8wIvvRXWC — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) June 25, 2022

Those playmakers in a KOC offense will absolutely cook. Wes Phillips as OC too https://t.co/fUJnhWZkSo — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 24, 2022

Good news, NFL fans: Sunday Ticket will leave DirecTV in 2023. Bad news, NFL fans: Contracts with CBS and Fox reportedly prevent a significant drop in price for it. https://t.co/W99XxJ109q — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 25, 2022

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005