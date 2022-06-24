Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

Dyami Brown coming into Year 2 with confidence boost

Brown is heading into his second season, and he's more of himself as well as his knowledge of the offense.

D.C. Council chair ready to support RFK legislation — without stadium - The Washington Post

In a letter, Council chair Phil Mendelson (D) wrote that “housing - particularly affordable housing - is the most urgent use for the site.”

Former Washington safety Brig Owens dies at age 79 | RSN

Brig Owens played 12 seasons for Washington and was inducted into the team's Ring of Fame.

Commanders announce 2022 training camp schedule, won't travel to Richmond | RSN

The Washington Commanders announced their full training camp schedule, which will be held at the team's headquarters in Ashburn.

Commanders' WRs coach struggled to find negative plays on Jahan Dotson's film | RSN

Commanders WRs coach Drew Terrell wanted to find negative plays on Jahan Dotson's college tape — it's just that he struggled to do so.

Subpoena, spectacle in Roger Goodell hearing as Dan Snyder comes under fire - Washington Times

House Democrats saved a seat for Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder at a Capitol Hill hearing Wednesday when they put a "Mr. Snyder" nameplate and an empty chair at the witness table. But by the end of the two-and-a-half-hour affair, they made clear that his attendance next time wouldn't be an option.

Former NFL exec testifies Commanders engaged in 2-year battle over his firing - The Athletic

Brian Lafemina’s move to Washington was big news in May 2018, as was his ouster after a seven-month tenure.

Following Congress hearing, Ron Rivera defends Commanders’ culture changes | RSN

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera issued a statement Wednesday outlining how the team has addressed its “workplace issues.”

Commanders Dan Snyder Mark Lerner milk Pauken testimony

Former Commanders COO David Pauken testified that Dan Snyder, enraged with the price of a business deal with Mark Lerner, ordered Pauken to pour milk on the carpet of Lerner’s suite at FedEx Field.

Congressional Oversight Committee says Dan Snyder tried to silence accusers | RSN

On the day where Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder did not appear in front of the Congressional Oversight Committee, the Committee released a report saying he attempted to silence accusers who alleged misconduct.

Commanders Washington Charles Mann regrets football CTE

Charles Mann won three Super Bowls, including two with Washington, but says if he could do it all over again, he wouldn’t play football because of the physical dangers.

Washington signs 2022 draft class

The team's eight-player draft class signed their contracts after mandatory minicamp and will next step on the field at training camp.

The Players' Post: Jahan Dotson

First-round pick Jahan Dotson picks up the pen to tell his story of being drafted in his own words.