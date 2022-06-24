All aTwitter: 24 June 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Still working through the hundreds of pages but it’s going to be hard to beat the Sour Milk Story. This is from David Pauken’s testimony. pic.twitter.com/SxuQSiftFh — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) June 23, 2022

Regarding these allegations:

Have received documents showing there were only four passengers on the flight to the 2001 Final Four: Dan and Tanya Snyder, and then-UMD president Dan Mote and his wife, Patricia.

The group flew back after UMD's loss in the semifinal round. — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) June 23, 2022

Brian Lafemina with the understatement of the century. pic.twitter.com/rlxfB4C5CK — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) June 23, 2022

I know most ppl can walk and chew gum at the same time but how can Dan stand on being unavailable due to important team business and still have time to respond to the actual hearing itself in a statement. Did ppl tell you the details of the hearing or was you watching it? — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) June 23, 2022

Talked with Cole Holcomb about the Commanders defensive plans: "The league's becoming more of a spread, 11-personnel, so trying to match like bodies....I feel like we're going to go towards that, I feel like the league is going to go towards that" — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 23, 2022

Chase Young is back at Dunamis, the facility in Colorado he’s spent much of his rehab at, and Von Miller’s there too pic.twitter.com/LVgoqsZL2R — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 23, 2022

Since 2020, Coach Rivera has "with help" laid down a new foundation within the walls of the organization.



Creating real .



He battled cancer never missing a game while leading the team to the playoffs in 20'.



Rome wasn't built in a day.



Thats our Coach #HTTC pic.twitter.com/uNOkqsHGeM — Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) June 23, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Owens family



➡️ https://t.co/EkMEd6l21i pic.twitter.com/Bs1nLneiX8 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 23, 2022

