All aTwitter: 24 June 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Still working through the hundreds of pages but it’s going to be hard to beat the Sour Milk Story. This is from David Pauken’s testimony. pic.twitter.com/SxuQSiftFh— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) June 23, 2022
Regarding these allegations:— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) June 23, 2022
Have received documents showing there were only four passengers on the flight to the 2001 Final Four: Dan and Tanya Snyder, and then-UMD president Dan Mote and his wife, Patricia.
The group flew back after UMD's loss in the semifinal round.
Brian Lafemina with the understatement of the century. pic.twitter.com/rlxfB4C5CK— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) June 23, 2022
I know most ppl can walk and chew gum at the same time but how can Dan stand on being unavailable due to important team business and still have time to respond to the actual hearing itself in a statement. Did ppl tell you the details of the hearing or was you watching it?— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) June 23, 2022
Perfect day to send a perfect reminder! #selltheteamdanny @Commanders #Commanders #dc #redskins #DanSnyder @NFL pic.twitter.com/Hi8tJpuiWd— Backwood Bones (@MahimaBones) June 23, 2022
Please donate to my cause pic.twitter.com/YPSwuytPIg— Backwood Bones (@MahimaBones) September 29, 2019
Talked with Cole Holcomb about the Commanders defensive plans: "The league's becoming more of a spread, 11-personnel, so trying to match like bodies....I feel like we're going to go towards that, I feel like the league is going to go towards that"— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 23, 2022
Chase Young is back at Dunamis, the facility in Colorado he’s spent much of his rehab at, and Von Miller’s there too pic.twitter.com/LVgoqsZL2R— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 23, 2022
Since 2020, Coach Rivera has "with help" laid down a new foundation within the walls of the organization.— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) June 23, 2022
Creating real .
He battled cancer never missing a game while leading the team to the playoffs in 20'.
Rome wasn't built in a day.
Thats our Coach #HTTC pic.twitter.com/uNOkqsHGeM
Committed to the University of Texas. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/jHYbjBaF5K— Arch Manning (@ArchManning) June 23, 2022
Arch was really playing JV teams pic.twitter.com/21Zp9vnsOL— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 23, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Owens family— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 23, 2022
➡️ https://t.co/EkMEd6l21i pic.twitter.com/Bs1nLneiX8
June 23, 2022
Fascinating footage of humpback whales using spiral nets of bubbles to corral fish, a behavior known as bubble-net feeding.— Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) June 22, 2022
Credit: Richard Sideypic.twitter.com/RP65Y8Fy0p
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...