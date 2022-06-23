 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Commanders Reacts survey: reading the Dan Snyder tea leaves

will a subpoena from the Congressional Oversight committee make a difference?

By Kyle Thele and Bill-in-Bangkok
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week during the season and periodically during the off season we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington football fans and fans across the country.

This week's question relates to the actions of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, whose chairman promised, on Wednesday, to subpoena Commanders owner Dan Snyder to appear before the committee next week.

Answer the question below, and the results of this survey will be published in a few days.

Feel free to add your thoughts in the comments section below.

