All aTwitter: 23 June 2022

A Washington legend. Glad to have captured this. RIP https://t.co/TEfbXDaIB6— Julie Donaldson (@juliedonaldson_) June 22, 2022
According to a U.S. House Oversight Committee memo, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder conducted a “shadow investigation” to bury findings against his organization.@TishaESPN explains... pic.twitter.com/4wp0puAGUY— Outside The Lines (@OTLonESPN) June 22, 2022
Full prepared remarks by Goodell: https://t.co/p9qkQ7aYNV— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) June 22, 2022
Moments ago, Tanya and Dan Snyder, along with team president Jason Wright sent out this letter to members of their organization: pic.twitter.com/X1k9ekM0Jd— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 22, 2022
Maloney announces that she will issue a subpoena of Dan Snyder to be deposed next week.— Kevin Sheehan (@kevinsheehanDC) June 22, 2022
Wanted to share my thoughts. @Commanders @whoisjwright @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/EsWrdrNYWh— Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) June 23, 2022
Today, Congress held a hearing on the Commanders' workplace culture. Also today, a photo of four Commanders execs — two VPs, chief creative/digital and the senior director of global events — on a yacht at Cannes was posted to FB w #workwithprettypeople as the tagline. pic.twitter.com/XnMLUji8GR— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) June 22, 2022
The hammer drop from Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney on Dan Snyder today: "Apparently, Mr. Snyder is in France, where he has docked his luxury yacht near a resort town. That should tell you just how much respect he has for women in the workplace."— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) June 22, 2022
Rep. Byron Donalds: "Me personally, I'm a Cowboys fan. So if the product of the Commanders is not good on the field, that's great for me."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 22, 2022
New: DC's Council chair told Mayor Bowser he supports legislation to obtain RFK site — *if* it prohibits a professional sports stadium.— Michael Brice-Saddler (@TheArtist_MBS) June 23, 2022
But Bowser doesn't want any self-imposed restrictions. "Impasse" is being thrown around. W/ @Sam4TR & @Meagan_Flynn: https://t.co/KiVqUX7MNQ
As the years get by us we must remember what a generation has missed. Don’t let these Redskins legends be forgotten. Yes youngsters, the @BMitchliveNBCS you see on TV & hear on Radio is one of the best players the game has seen & a SB champ #HTTR pic.twitter.com/Njid806IeD— Tim Meek (@TimIndySkinsFan) June 22, 2022
Trevor Lawrence denies losing $15 million in crypto. https://t.co/AvVm85bsH6— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 22, 2022
Mike Tomlin dismisses idea of Steelers signing Antonio Brown: "Y’all know that ain’t happening"https://t.co/6a1AX2iXDI pic.twitter.com/WrIylvI9Hi— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 22, 2022
RIP Brig Owens. pic.twitter.com/rqOm5OwTNH— Pauly isn't Superman (@BigManPauly) June 22, 2022
Rest in power Brig Owens. One of the great players in Washington history, and a great man off the field. Thoughts with his family. https://t.co/ZZ0B3eg33E— Martin Mayhew (@MartinMayhew35) June 22, 2022
NFL Defensive Player of the week in November 1966 in a game Washington beat NY Giants 72-41. Owen’s had 3 interceptions, a 62 yd fumble recovery for a TD and a 60 yd interception for a 2nd TD. R.I.P.— Richard Brown (@RocNats) June 22, 2022
This is a tremendously sad day for the Baltimore Ravens. pic.twitter.com/dbXDb5Ns76— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 22, 2022
I offer my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Brig Owens and to the families and friends of both Jaylen Ferguson and Tony Siragusa. The news of their deaths has truly rocked me. I also offer my condolences to the fans of both the @Commanders and @Ravens also.— Brian Mitchell (@BMitchliveNBCS) June 22, 2022
