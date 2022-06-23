All aTwitter: 23 June 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Who you king? — Daron Payne (@94yne) June 22, 2022

A Washington legend. Glad to have captured this. RIP https://t.co/TEfbXDaIB6 — Julie Donaldson (@juliedonaldson_) June 22, 2022

According to a U.S. House Oversight Committee memo, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder conducted a “shadow investigation” to bury findings against his organization.@TishaESPN explains... pic.twitter.com/4wp0puAGUY — Outside The Lines (@OTLonESPN) June 22, 2022

Full prepared remarks by Goodell: https://t.co/p9qkQ7aYNV — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) June 22, 2022

Moments ago, Tanya and Dan Snyder, along with team president Jason Wright sent out this letter to members of their organization: pic.twitter.com/X1k9ekM0Jd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 22, 2022

Maloney announces that she will issue a subpoena of Dan Snyder to be deposed next week. — Kevin Sheehan (@kevinsheehanDC) June 22, 2022

The last line of this story:



"Snyder's upcoming deposition, which Maloney said will hopefully come next week, will happen in a private setting." https://t.co/ZgPwSvE2OO — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) June 23, 2022

3..2..1 until Montae Nicholson chimes in — A Process (@a_process) June 22, 2022

Today, Congress held a hearing on the Commanders' workplace culture. Also today, a photo of four Commanders execs — two VPs, chief creative/digital and the senior director of global events — on a yacht at Cannes was posted to FB w #workwithprettypeople as the tagline. pic.twitter.com/XnMLUji8GR — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) June 22, 2022

The hammer drop from Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney on Dan Snyder today: "Apparently, Mr. Snyder is in France, where he has docked his luxury yacht near a resort town. That should tell you just how much respect he has for women in the workplace."



Gutless for Snyder not to show. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) June 22, 2022

Rep. Byron Donalds: "Me personally, I'm a Cowboys fan. So if the product of the Commanders is not good on the field, that's great for me." — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 22, 2022

Is this really how our government works? — Cody Bet$ (@CodyShook_) June 22, 2022

For those of you new to Congressional hearings, yeah, it's always like this. — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) June 22, 2022

New: DC's Council chair told Mayor Bowser he supports legislation to obtain RFK site — *if* it prohibits a professional sports stadium.



But Bowser doesn't want any self-imposed restrictions. "Impasse" is being thrown around. W/ @Sam4TR & @Meagan_Flynn: https://t.co/KiVqUX7MNQ — Michael Brice-Saddler (@TheArtist_MBS) June 23, 2022

As the years get by us we must remember what a generation has missed. Don’t let these Redskins legends be forgotten. Yes youngsters, the @BMitchliveNBCS you see on TV & hear on Radio is one of the best players the game has seen & a SB champ #HTTR pic.twitter.com/Njid806IeD — Tim Meek (@TimIndySkinsFan) June 22, 2022

Trevor Lawrence denies losing $15 million in crypto. https://t.co/AvVm85bsH6 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 22, 2022

You mean free agent Odell Beckham Jr — MCSox35 (@MC24Cunningham) June 22, 2022

Mike Tomlin dismisses idea of Steelers signing Antonio Brown: "Y’all know that ain’t happening"https://t.co/6a1AX2iXDI pic.twitter.com/WrIylvI9Hi — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 22, 2022

Seattle being interested makes sense. Extending him though... https://t.co/WnJq96AWQi — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) June 22, 2022

BREAKING: Ohio State has received a trademark for the word “THE” for use on clothing. @JoshGerben reported first. pic.twitter.com/E8sc2eVTUG — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 22, 2022

Rest in power Brig Owens. One of the great players in Washington history, and a great man off the field. Thoughts with his family. https://t.co/ZZ0B3eg33E — Martin Mayhew (@MartinMayhew35) June 22, 2022

NFL Defensive Player of the week in November 1966 in a game Washington beat NY Giants 72-41. Owen’s had 3 interceptions, a 62 yd fumble recovery for a TD and a 60 yd interception for a 2nd TD. R.I.P. — Richard Brown (@RocNats) June 22, 2022

This is a tremendously sad day for the Baltimore Ravens. pic.twitter.com/dbXDb5Ns76 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 22, 2022

I offer my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Brig Owens and to the families and friends of both Jaylen Ferguson and Tony Siragusa. The news of their deaths has truly rocked me. I also offer my condolences to the fans of both the @Commanders and @Ravens also. — Brian Mitchell (@BMitchliveNBCS) June 22, 2022

On the Waterfront was released OTD in 1954. Starring Marlon Brando, Eva Marie Saint, Karl Malden, Rod Steiger and Lee J Cobb. Directed by Elia Kazan and with a beautiful score by Leonard Bernstein, it's not just a contender, it's one of the greatest movies ever made. pic.twitter.com/vaGHX98CMD — The Sting (@TSting18) June 22, 2022

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005