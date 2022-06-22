The House Oversight Committee will subpoena Dan Snyder to testify next week

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform is holding a hearing today on the toxic workplace of the Washington Commanders, as well as allegations of sexual assault and financial improprieties against team owner Dan Snyder. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell agreed to testify before the Committee today, but Snyder declined. His lawyers said he was out of the country on Commanders-related business, and they also wanted more information to control the hearing for their client. Snyder was offered the opportunity to testify virtually like Goodell did today, but again declined for the same reasons.

The Oversight Committee has released several reports on old and new accusations against Dan Snyder and the organization. Snyder has claimed that he would fully cooperate with Congress’s investigation (and the NFL’s original investigation), but has continued to not cooperate or provide full transparency. The Committee brought up Snyder’s “shadow investigations” into his accusers, their attorneys, and reporters covering this story.

Chairwoman Carolyn Maroney announced her plans to subpoena Dan Snyder to testify next week. This was the logical next step as Snyder continues to avoid direct questioning from the Committee, and Washington and the NFL refuse to release the Beth Wilkinson report.