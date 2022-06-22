All aTwitter: 22 June 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Cole Holcomb -2021 142 tackles 1.0 sacks 2 ints 2 Forced Fumbles

Fred Warner -2021 137 tackles 0.5 sacks 0 ints 1 Forced Fumble

Devin White -2021 128 tackles 3.5 sacks 0 ints 0 Forced Fumbles

Darius Leonard -2021 122 tackles 0 sacks 4 ints 2 Forced Fumbles pic.twitter.com/0dNl0HhCl0 — RVA_PointofViews (@RVApointOfViews) June 21, 2022

A look at what Jon Allen is focusing on this off-season in preparation for year 6 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 21, 2022

With @RealBramW wrapping up the Commanders’ offseason work. What we like; concerns. Optimism? Speed on O. Depth. Wentz. More. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/3FHd6KaPuB — John Keim (@john_keim) June 20, 2022

Bram Weinstein on Keim's Podcast:



On Carson Wentz:

"Everyone is WOWED by his size, arm strength and athleticism."



"Massive upgrade talent-wise." — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) June 20, 2022

Bram Weinstein on Keim's Podcast:



On Team Speed:

"With this team, and this group of players, you should have a mismatch every single play". — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) June 20, 2022

Bram Weinstein on Keim's Podcast:



On Offense Skillset:

"I love their skillset now. I really think it's very dynamic. In totality, they have a tremendous amount of speed with a tremendous amount of twitch-like players. Should have a very dynamic and eclectic offense." — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) June 20, 2022

The perception is Wentz failed w/a good team like the Colts & is going to a train wreck in Wash.



Reality is Colts haven’t won division in 8 years & have 5th new starting QB in past 5 years. Wash is stabilizing & has an underrated roster. Gonna shock the league https://t.co/3fcdNTMcMc — Tim Meek (@TimIndySkinsFan) June 21, 2022

The Commanders signed second-round DT Phidarian Mathis and fourth-round S Percy Butler. That wraps up Washington’s entire 2022 rookie class. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 21, 2022

Interesting read here from @PFF_Brad - Washington ranks high in salary cap health and I think this is big party why, "the Commanders gave out the fewest total guarantees of any team in the NFL in free agency this offseason at just over $22 million." https://t.co/OlPQlZFVCk — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 21, 2022

Three months later, the team agreed to pay the woman $1.6 million in a confidential settlement.



The settlement had previously been reported by The Post. The details of the allegations had not. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 21, 2022

Donovan, remember, sued Beth Wilkinson in 2020 to keep her from disclosing anything about the 2009 investigation or settlement in her report to the NFL.



Read more from @TheWillHobson https://t.co/EBmgtD7mwc — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 21, 2022

Zero coincidence that this report from The Washington Post providing details on the alleged incident on Dan Snyder's plane in April 2009 has come out the night before this second congressional hearing. Dan is being hit with the same gangsta tactics that he has employed for years. — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) June 22, 2022

Ha, yet another juicy allegation that’ll be the downfall of Snyder How many of these “major news” tidbits has he dodged over the past few years? Someone just give me a heads up if he’s ever out, thanks — Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) June 22, 2022

Few fan bases have to work harder to be a fan of their favorite team than Commanders fans. https://t.co/1Bnhqxr3YJ — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) June 22, 2022

The NFL's conduct policy states an investigation like the one into the 2009 allegation should've been run by the league.



Instead, Snyder essentially investigated himself and now Goodell is gonna have to answer for it.



Full Pod with @AndrewBrandt: https://t.co/PuEzf4l2Df pic.twitter.com/sLxhFyo7yi — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) June 22, 2022

Took a bit of time today reading the transcript of/watching Goodell’s 2009 appearance in front of Congress about concussions. Here’s why it could serve as a guide for how tomorrow will go: https://t.co/VYc7yHn6ca — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) June 21, 2022

Breaking: Rob Gronkowski tells me he’s retiring.



The future first ballot Hall of Famer won four Super Bowls while earning a spot on the NFL’s 100th Anniversary Team and 2010s All-Decade Team.



An all-time great officially hangs em up at 33 years old. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 21, 2022

Rob Gronkowski makes it official: He announces on IG that he’s retiring. pic.twitter.com/Cl4peh16yE — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 21, 2022

In reaction to Rob Gronkowski’s news, his agent Drew Rosenhaus texts: “It would not surprise me if Tom Brady calls him during the season to come back and Rob answers the call. This is just my opinion but I wouldn’t be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 21, 2022

Jalen Ramsey undergoes shoulder surgery. https://t.co/FtwbNc4lND — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 22, 2022

10 new NFL head coaches: Who's in the best situation for 2022? The worst? @BuckyBrooks ranks 'emhttps://t.co/IdE64Vn8bR pic.twitter.com/f1qdWUB4r8 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 21, 2022

Tony Buzbee announces in a statement that all but four of the civil lawsuits against #Browns QB Deshaun Watson have been settled pic.twitter.com/Ye3HoQi05h — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) June 21, 2022

Interesting comment here and interesting timing. Literally asked someone else about this very topic a few minutes ago and got the impression this subject would be adamantly raised to protest and ensure that these settlements bear no prejudice on the process. https://t.co/MCwlHuhZQf — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 21, 2022

Prime Video announced that former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick officially will join its NFL pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage this coming season for Thursday Night Football. Fitzpatrick will be teamed with Tony Gonzalez and Richard Sherman for each TNF game. pic.twitter.com/gWZ0amyU18 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 21, 2022

Sign me up for this AirBnB on Lake Lure in NC with a 75 foot water slide pic.twitter.com/asETeoCge8 — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) June 21, 2022

This is what happens when you wring out a wet towel while floating in space.



Credit: CSA/NASA pic.twitter.com/yTZclq9bCJ — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) June 21, 2022

Perhaps the most-terrifying space photograph to date. Astronaut Bruce McCandless II floats completely untethered, away from the safety of the space shuttle, with nothing but his Manned Maneuvering Unit keeping him alive. The first person in history to do so.

Credit: NASA pic.twitter.com/uapVOFwS2u — Curiosity (@Sciencenature14) June 20, 2022

