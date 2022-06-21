All aTwitter: 21 June 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Re Daniel Snyder not showing up to testify in Congress, even virtually: he's do what owners do; leaving it to Roger.

Goodell will once again protect/defend and take bullets for owners. Increasing part of job description, serving his constituents well and paid handsomely for it. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) June 20, 2022

I've got three entries each when it comes to players who impressed me during the Commanders' OTAs/minicamp and the guys who, unfortunately, did not https://t.co/CKbBwmQya6 — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 20, 2022

Kirk Cousins

Fat Rob/Chris Thompson

Pierre Garcon

Deshaun Jackson

Jordan Reed

Vernon Davis

Good Oline — Will Compton (@_willcompton) June 20, 2022

Rick Snider’s Washington says the next few weeks will be slow for the Washington Commanders. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/AZ0Mz3DTpJ — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) June 20, 2022

PFF’s Mike Renner has lowered the #Commanders offensive line ranking from 6th to 15th.



(Sam Monson on the PFF NFL podcast). — Colin Dunphy (@mofopod) June 20, 2022

Norwell, Turner, and Schweitzer have a combined 12 years of experience under Rivera/Matsko.



Nothing is guaranteed but I feel really good about the OL group overall (until we get past Lucas at OT). https://t.co/7O01pWTw7H — Schmitty Takes (@UTee_Time) June 21, 2022

The @Commanders D-Line showing up is more important than which Carson Wentz shows up. 4 1ST ROUND PICKS on the defensive front has to equal DOMINANCE. Stop fighting on the sidelines and start FIGHTING IN THE TRENCHES. Stop the run. Own the line of scrimmage and create havoc. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 20, 2022

Yep.

Washington did well with USFL players though:

Gary Clark

Ricky Sanders

Kelvin Bryant

Doug Williams

Who am I forgetting? — Ivan Lambert (@IvanLambert18) June 20, 2022

An 80 yard punt?!



Buffalo is going to love new punter @matt_araiza. pic.twitter.com/41YBZD6ZW4 — NFL (@NFL) June 20, 2022

Ndamukong Suh Acknowledges Bucs 'Out Of The Picture' But Wants To Keep Playing https://t.co/oPjY17rNgl pic.twitter.com/wq0HCgPUAm — NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) June 20, 2022

Former #Bengals CB Trae Waynes tells the Geary & Stein Sports Show podcast that his football days are over: “Honestly, in my head, I'm done. I'm not officially doing it just because I don't give a (expletive).”



More here: https://t.co/V9ekhdT3nU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 21, 2022

Happy birthday to me.. big 25… still forever blessed. Will never let anyone take my happiness ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OSETPAQYiw — DG (@DhaSickest) June 21, 2022

One of the weirdest baseball plays ever pic.twitter.com/pPZIeijbLt — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 20, 2022

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005