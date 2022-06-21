All aTwitter: 21 June 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Re Daniel Snyder not showing up to testify in Congress, even virtually: he's do what owners do; leaving it to Roger.— Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) June 20, 2022
Goodell will once again protect/defend and take bullets for owners. Increasing part of job description, serving his constituents well and paid handsomely for it.
I've got three entries each when it comes to players who impressed me during the Commanders' OTAs/minicamp and the guys who, unfortunately, did not https://t.co/CKbBwmQya6— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 20, 2022
Kirk Cousins— Will Compton (@_willcompton) June 20, 2022
Fat Rob/Chris Thompson
Pierre Garcon
Deshaun Jackson
Jordan Reed
Vernon Davis
Good Oline
Rick Snider’s Washington says the next few weeks will be slow for the Washington Commanders. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/AZ0Mz3DTpJ— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) June 20, 2022
PFF’s Mike Renner has lowered the #Commanders offensive line ranking from 6th to 15th.— Colin Dunphy (@mofopod) June 20, 2022
(Sam Monson on the PFF NFL podcast).
Norwell, Turner, and Schweitzer have a combined 12 years of experience under Rivera/Matsko.— Schmitty Takes (@UTee_Time) June 21, 2022
Nothing is guaranteed but I feel really good about the OL group overall (until we get past Lucas at OT). https://t.co/7O01pWTw7H
The @Commanders D-Line showing up is more important than which Carson Wentz shows up. 4 1ST ROUND PICKS on the defensive front has to equal DOMINANCE. Stop fighting on the sidelines and start FIGHTING IN THE TRENCHES. Stop the run. Own the line of scrimmage and create havoc.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 20, 2022
Yep.— Ivan Lambert (@IvanLambert18) June 20, 2022
Washington did well with USFL players though:
Gary Clark
Ricky Sanders
Kelvin Bryant
Doug Williams
Who am I forgetting?
pic.twitter.com/tG7DvGAFCW https://t.co/yXvIO7srEz— d (@DAR0NPAYNE) June 19, 2022
An 80 yard punt?!— NFL (@NFL) June 20, 2022
Buffalo is going to love new punter @matt_araiza. pic.twitter.com/41YBZD6ZW4
Ndamukong Suh Acknowledges Bucs 'Out Of The Picture' But Wants To Keep Playing https://t.co/oPjY17rNgl pic.twitter.com/wq0HCgPUAm— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) June 20, 2022
Former #Bengals CB Trae Waynes tells the Geary & Stein Sports Show podcast that his football days are over: “Honestly, in my head, I'm done. I'm not officially doing it just because I don't give a (expletive).”— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 21, 2022
More here: https://t.co/V9ekhdT3nU
Happy birthday to me.. big 25… still forever blessed. Will never let anyone take my happiness ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OSETPAQYiw— DG (@DhaSickest) June 21, 2022
Martellus Bennett was different pic.twitter.com/qFwJxDd9Uq— Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) June 21, 2022
One of the weirdest baseball plays ever pic.twitter.com/pPZIeijbLt— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 20, 2022
Osaka, Japanpic.twitter.com/lRmlmWBEbj— Figen (@TheFigen) June 20, 2022
