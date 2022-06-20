All aTwitter: 20 June 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Full interview with Warren Sapp at minicamp. Why he was there. What he thinks of the DL. Etc. and for him it wasn’t about talent; was about the work that went into it. That was his message. https://t.co/cjdoCxplDp — John Keim (@john_keim) June 19, 2022

Ron Rivera is saying what he has to say, but neither Logan or I feel very good about the Terry McLaurin negotiations.



In fact, this feels WAY too familiar for #Commanders fans.@team980 | @1067Thefan | @AudacySports



Take Command: https://t.co/P42NHmwLxO pic.twitter.com/SZMjrGVs2L — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) June 19, 2022

Ron Rivera was named as one of three coaches with the most to prove in 2022. https://t.co/GpNr9uw3Ey — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) June 19, 2022

Hope a subpoena is already ordered for 9:01 AM after Dan's lawyers say he has a haircut appointment for a new excuse Wednesday at 10. https://t.co/gZnRBCFn2e — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) June 19, 2022

FA LBs still available:



A Johnson DEN

A Barr MIN

J Collins NE

D Hightower NE

KJ Wright LV

M Smith CLE

J Smith NYG

K Alexander NO

J Schoebert PIT https://t.co/FtuOwc6lVO — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) June 20, 2022

The 29-year-old has yet to repeat the significant production of his first two NFL years with the #Saints. After a season to forget, he is still on the open market alongside a few other notable WRs:https://t.co/HzU74EuJVR — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) June 20, 2022

Russell Wilson on joining Broncos: "I want to go to a city that knows how to win"https://t.co/Q00boEx41I pic.twitter.com/iqBCryK4f4 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 19, 2022

What happens with Deshaun Watson? What's next for Deebo Samuel? How will the remaining quarterback dominoes fall? @judybattista explores the 5 biggest questions lingering in the NFLhttps://t.co/49StZdiJ3B pic.twitter.com/LeFJ9y3Fx9 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 20, 2022

Kellen Moore looked pretty figured out quite a few times last year.



Genuinely curious what the criterion is here. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) June 19, 2022

36-years ago today Len Bias passed away…pic.twitter.com/R6TZofwpzI — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) June 19, 2022

This is how it all started. Daddy and I jamming on toy instruments. Thank you for teaching me how to Rock out and always screaming for me! Happy Fathers Day x #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/gdEF7KxZTg — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) June 19, 2022

Soooo the air guitar championship was fucking weird. pic.twitter.com/XZzYa8rvUa — BKK PB (@pbstorms) June 19, 2022

